Unofficial Cowboys 53-Man Roster Projection

ARLINGTON, Texas – The preseason is complete. Now it's time to figure out the 53-man roster.

Those decisions will be made over the next two days prior to Tuesday's NFL deadline. For now, DallasCowboys.com will take its best guess – unofficially – at what the 53 will look like after final cuts while factoring in a few variables.

For instance, the Cowboys currently have four players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list: wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, guard/center Connor Williams, defensive tackle Carlos Watkins and safety Damontae Kazee. Note: all are part of this roster projection even though they still might be on the reserve list by Tuesday afternoon. If that's the case, the Cowboys would have four extra spots until they return – quite possibly by Thursday, according to head coach Mike McCarthy.

Also on the projected 53 is defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, who eventually could be moved to temporary injured reserve until he returns from an elbow injury. So could tight end Sean McKeon (ankle), offensive tackle Josh Ball (ankle) and defensive end Tarell Basham (ankle).

With that, here are our unofficial predictions. Just keep in mind that a lot can change in the next few days.

Quarterback (2)

Dak Prescott

Cooper Rush

Running Back (2)

Ezekiel Elliott

Tony Pollard

Wide Receiver (5)

Amari Cooper

CeeDee Lamb

Michael Gallup

Cedrick Wilson

Noah Brown

Tight End (3)

Blake Jarwin

Dalton Schultz

Sean McKeon

Offensive Tackle (5)

Tyron Smith

La'el Collins

Ty Nsekhe

Terence Steele

Josh Ball

Guard/Center (4)

Zack Martin

Connor Williams

Tyler Biadasz

Connor McGovern

Defensive End (4)*

DeMarcus Lawrence

Randy Gregory

Dorance Armstrong

Tarell Basham

Defensive Tackle (6)*

Neville Gallimore

Carlos Watkins

Osa Odighizuwa

Brent Urban

Justin Hamilton

Quinton Bohanna

Linebacker (6)

Leighton Vander Esch

Micah Parsons

Keanu Neal

Jaylon Smith

Jabril Cox

Luke Gifford

Cornerback (7)

Trevon Diggs

Anthony Brown

Kelvin Joseph

Jourdan Lewis

Maurice Canady

Nahshon Wright

C.J. Goodwin

Safety (6)

Damontae Kazee

Donovan Wilson

Malik Hooker

Jayron Kearse

Israel Mukuamu

Darian Thompson

Specialists (3)

Greg Zuerlein

Bryan Anger

Jake McQuaide