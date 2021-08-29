#JAXvsDAL

Unofficial Cowboys 53-Man Roster Projection

Aug 29, 2021 at 06:30 PM
Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

ARLINGTON, Texas – The preseason is complete. Now it's time to figure out the 53-man roster.

Those decisions will be made over the next two days prior to Tuesday's NFL deadline. For now, DallasCowboys.com will take its best guess – unofficially – at what the 53 will look like after final cuts while factoring in a few variables.

For instance, the Cowboys currently have four players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list: wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, guard/center Connor Williams, defensive tackle Carlos Watkins and safety Damontae Kazee. Note: all are part of this roster projection even though they still might be on the reserve list by Tuesday afternoon. If that's the case, the Cowboys would have four extra spots until they return – quite possibly by Thursday, according to head coach Mike McCarthy.

Also on the projected 53 is defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, who eventually could be moved to temporary injured reserve until he returns from an elbow injury. So could tight end Sean McKeon (ankle), offensive tackle Josh Ball (ankle) and defensive end Tarell Basham (ankle).

With that, here are our unofficial predictions. Just keep in mind that a lot can change in the next few days.

Quarterback (2)

  • Dak Prescott
  • Cooper Rush

Running Back (2)

  • Ezekiel Elliott
  • Tony Pollard

Wide Receiver (5)

  • Amari Cooper
  • CeeDee Lamb
  • Michael Gallup
  • Cedrick Wilson
  • Noah Brown

Tight End (3)

  • Blake Jarwin
  • Dalton Schultz
  • Sean McKeon

Offensive Tackle (5)

  • Tyron Smith
  • La'el Collins
  • Ty Nsekhe
  • Terence Steele
  • Josh Ball

Guard/Center (4)

  • Zack Martin
  • Connor Williams
  • Tyler Biadasz
  • Connor McGovern

Defensive End (4)*

  • DeMarcus Lawrence
  • Randy Gregory
  • Dorance Armstrong
  • Tarell Basham

Defensive Tackle (6)*

  • Neville Gallimore
  • Carlos Watkins
  • Osa Odighizuwa
  • Brent Urban
  • Justin Hamilton
  • Quinton Bohanna

Linebacker (6)

  • Leighton Vander Esch
  • Micah Parsons
  • Keanu Neal
  • Jaylon Smith
  • Jabril Cox
  • Luke Gifford

Cornerback (7)

  • Trevon Diggs
  • Anthony Brown
  • Kelvin Joseph
  • Jourdan Lewis
  • Maurice Canady
  • Nahshon Wright
  • C.J. Goodwin

Safety (6)

  • Damontae Kazee
  • Donovan Wilson
  • Malik Hooker
  • Jayron Kearse
  • Israel Mukuamu
  • Darian Thompson

Specialists (3)

  • Greg Zuerlein
  • Bryan Anger
  • Jake McQuaide

(*DE Chauncey Golston and DT Trysten Hill are currently on Active/PUP and could start the season on the PUP list)

