Where Does The Backup QB Job Go From Here?

Gilbert has been in pro football in one form or another since 2014, so he has gone through it more than most.

"I'm fortunate enough to have been through it a number of times – fortunate or unfortunate, I guess," Gilbert said. "But for a lot of guys this is – the team is about to get cut in half, essentially. There's no easy way to go about it, regardless of which side you're sitting on."

There's also the matter of deciding what's next for Ben DiNucci. It's been fairly clear throughout training camp that the former seventh-round draft pick will not factor into the backup competition.

At the same time, it's evident the coaching staff is trying to give him as many late-game snaps as possible to help his development. While not necessarily pretty, DiNucci's day against Jacksonville was a vast improvement from last week, as he completed 8-of-16 passes for 93 yards and found Johnnie Dixon for a touchdown in the dying moments of the game.

"Every quarterback that's played in this league, particularly in their younger years, plays in the second half of these games, stuff like that happens," McCarthy said. "That's part of handling adversity."