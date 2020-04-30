Updates: Cowboys Waive LB Chris Covington

6:58 p.m. – In a statement published by NFL Media and other news outlets, Dak Prescott denied reports that he recently held a large birthday party for a friend amid Texas' social distancing efforts to curb the nation's COVID-19 pandemic.

"I understand and accept that there are additional responsibilities and media scrutiny that come with being an NFL quarterback, but it is very frustrating and disappointing when people provide completely inaccurate information from anonymous sources, especially now," Prescott said in the statement. "To set the record straight -- I know that we all need to do our best to socially distance and like everyone else, I am continuing to adjust to what that requires, but the truth is that I was with fewer than 10 people for a home dinner -- not a party -- on Friday night.