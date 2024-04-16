 Skip to main content
Updates: Stephen Jones confident in three young OL

Apr 16, 2024 at 03:00 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season. Presented by Blockchain.com

April 16 Updates

Jones-Stephen-HS

Stephen Jones

Chief Operating Officer / Executive Vice President / Director of Player Personnel

3:00 p.m. — Speaking on 105.3 The Fan this morning, Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones spoke on the current offensive line picture as the Cowboys head into the offseason looking to replace two starters up front.

In discussing the depth, Jones offered some confidence in three young pieces, one of which stepped up last season when called upon to fill a big role.

"We have guys like [Matt] Waletzko and Asim Richards, young players who are on the come up," Jones said. "T.J. Bass played really well for us last year. Obviously, they are guys that our fans aren't as acquainted with as much because they hadn't played as much, but we feel they can step up – not unlike Tyler [Biadasz] did as a rookie at center and play really well."

Waletzko is heading into his third season after seeing his first two years harbored by shoulder subluxation issues resulting in just four appearances. Richards, a fifth-round pick in the 2023 draft, made the 53-man roster last season but was never activated. Bass, an undrafted free agent signing last year, was active in all 17 games last season and started in two contests.

----------------------------------

March 28 Updates

Overshown_DeMarvion-HS23

DeMarvion Overshown

#35 LB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 220 lbs
  • College: Texas

4:45 p.m. — Rookies LB DeMarvion Overshown and TE John Stephens Jr. remain on track to recover from their respective torn ACL injuries suffered in the 2023 preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, as head coach Mike McCarthy said earlier this week that he is looking to get them each back by training camp.

"They look great," McCarthy said. "They're crushing it in the rehab. Those guys, they all work out together. The weight that they all needed in the weight room, that definitely will be a benefit of going through a year of rehab. I'm hopeful we can get them on the field sooner than later but I look for those guys to make an impact starting in training camp."

Stephens was on track to make the 53-man roster after being signed as an undrafted free agent in the hours following the 2023 draft, while Overshown would've played a major role at linebacker in his rookie year. Both will add to a youthful position room in 2024.

----------------------------------

March 27 Updates

Fassel_John-HS21

John Fassel

Special Teams Coordinator

  • College: Weber State

5:21 p.m. – Without a doubt, the new kickoff rule is a major change that was just passed this week. It will not only look different, but there are much more strategies involved now.

But with anything new, it will take more practice time. Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel said he expects much more time in practice this summer and in training camp dedicated towards the new kickoff alignment.

 "We'll take a big look at it through OTA and training camp and honestly, we'll spend more time at it than we did last year, knowing we could hit some touchbacks and the ball is not going to be as live," Fassel said. "The time allocation in kickoff and kickoff return will go up significantly. I'm looking forward to it. I think it will be great for the fans. I think the players will love it, too."

The new rule moves both the kicking team and receiving teams down the field – only 10-20 yards apart, which cut down on the violent collisions. Plus, the players aren't allowed to move until the ball is caught or hits the ground. And if there is a touchback, the ball now moves to the 30-yard line, which should lead to more returns. Last year, KaVontae Turpin only had 10 kickoff returns.

----------------------------------

