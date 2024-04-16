Updates: Stephen Jones confident in three young OL

5:21 p.m. – Without a doubt, the new kickoff rule is a major change that was just passed this week. It will not only look different, but there are much more strategies involved now.

But with anything new, it will take more practice time. Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel said he expects much more time in practice this summer and in training camp dedicated towards the new kickoff alignment.

"We'll take a big look at it through OTA and training camp and honestly, we'll spend more time at it than we did last year, knowing we could hit some touchbacks and the ball is not going to be as live," Fassel said. "The time allocation in kickoff and kickoff return will go up significantly. I'm looking forward to it. I think it will be great for the fans. I think the players will love it, too."

The new rule moves both the kicking team and receiving teams down the field – only 10-20 yards apart, which cut down on the violent collisions. Plus, the players aren't allowed to move until the ball is caught or hits the ground. And if there is a touchback, the ball now moves to the 30-yard line, which should lead to more returns. Last year, KaVontae Turpin only had 10 kickoff returns.