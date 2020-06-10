Updates: D-Law Helping COVID-19 Relief Efforts

From the time he chose the Cowboys' iconic number, there's been speculation about how CeeDee Lamb wound up in No. 88. The star receiver initially chose No. 10 the night the Cowboys selected him in the first round of the NFL draft.

"I had the option of picking 10 or 88, and I picked 10," he said. "Then, kind of going more in depth with the situation, understanding the tradition and how much that number means to this organization and how much of a foundation that number holds – the great legends before me and what they've done with that number. It was kind of like, why not keep the tradition going? Obviously, they didn't retire that number for a reason, so just trying to keep the legacy of 88 going in Dallas."