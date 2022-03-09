Updates: Cowboys To Face Wentz In The East Again

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season. Presented by Sleep Number
March 9 Updates
12:48 p.m. – Looks like the Cowboys will face Carson Wentz in the NFC East once again.
Washington has made a trade with the Indianapolis Colts for Wentz, according to NFL Media and reports, making Wentz the likely starter for the newly-named Commanders in 2022.
Wentz, the No. 2 overall pick by the Eagles in the 2016 NFL Draft, faced the Cowboys seven times with Philly from 2016-20, posting a 4-4 record. He started all 17 games for the Colts last season, posting 27 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.
March 4 Updates
4:26 p.m. -- Perhaps Michael Gallup won't hit free agency after all?
According to multiple reports, the Cowboys and Gallup are discussing a new contract for the starting receiver, whose rookie deal expired after the season. (The Cowboys have not commented publicly about the talks, however.)
Gallup, a third-round draft pick out of Colorado State in 2018, has emerged as a viable option in the passing game for quarterback Dak Prescott as arguably the best downfield threat in a deep and talented receiver group.
In four seasons, Gallup has produced 193 catches for 2,902 yards and 15 touchdowns, including a 1,000-yard season in 2020.
The 2021 season was filled with injury challenges. Gallup missed seven games with a calf injury, and after returning for eight games, he tore the ACL in his left knee on a jump-ball touchdown catch against the Arizona Cardinals on Jan. 2.
Gallup underwent surgery in early February, and the Cowboys feel good about his outlook for the 2022 season and beyond.
Gallup can negotiate with other teams as an unrestricted free agent beginning on March 14 if a new deal isn't reached.
March 3 Updates
12:55 p.m. – The Cowboys finished the 2021 season with the NFL's No. 1-ranked offense, so it's hard to say they had a down year in that department.
But production did drop down the stretch, including the playoff loss to San Francisco. So a popular question this offseason is: could the Cowboys have featured backup running back Tony Pollard more, particularly with starter Ezekiel Elliott playing through a knee injury throughout the season?
"I don't have any issues with how we approached the season last year," head coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday from the NFL Combine. " … As far as, 'Did we use this guy enough or that guy enough,' I think it's convenient criticism, frankly. I think if you look at our numbers, our numbers of productivity were top in the league in a lot of categories. Now, how can we do that again? But I'm not as interested in being the No. 1 ranked offense in the National Football League. We need to be the No. 1 complementary offense, and I think we accomplished that clearly in my second year as opposed to the first year."
Pollard did have a career-high 130 carries (compared to Elliott's 237) and averaged 5.5 yards per rush, fifth best in the league and second best among running backs. He set career highs in rushing yards (719), catches (39) and receiving yards (337).
"Tony is a multi-positional player, so we've just got to keep spreading him out, and I think we have a tremendous, tremendous attack with both him and Zeke," McCarthy said.
March 1 Updates
1:34 p.m. - When asked about the status of running back Ezekiel Elliott this week, Cowboys VP Stephen Jones made it clear the veteran running back isn't going anywhere. He's got guarantees in his contract that make it financially impossible to part ways with him before this year.
But contract aside, Jones also applauded Zeke for his toughness last year, fighting through partially-torn ligaments in his knee for most of the season. He also said having Elliott - especially at full strength - will help the team in 2022.
"I want Zeke on my team. You talk about playing through some injuries and things that are hard," Jones said from Indianapolis. "I mean, he is a competitor. I think he is a damn good running back. I think he's going to help us win this year. Obviously his contract, his money is guaranteed, he's going to be here. There's no question. So, and we're fortunate to have him."
Cowboys assistant athletic trainer Greg Gaither has received the Tim Davey Assistant Athletic Trainer of the Year Award on the NFC side from the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society.
Gaither has been part of the Cowboys' athletic training staff for the past 21 seasons, assisting with coordinating player rehabilitation and treatment programs while overseeing all medical records.
In 2020, the entire staff was voted the NFL Athletic Training Staff of the Year by their peers.
Feb. 28 Updates
1:23 p.m. - On Monday, the NFL announced five "home teams" for the international games to be played in 2022, including three games in London. The NFL is also playing games in Mexico and Germany this year.
While the actual matchups have not been determined just yet, the Cowboys would at least have the opportunity to be included for two of the London games. The NFL released Monday that Green Bay, New Orleans and Jacksonville will play at London. The Cowboys are scheduled to play road games in Green Bay and Jacksonville.
The Cowboys have not played at Jacksonville since 2006because they actually played the Jaguars in London in 2014. It's hard to think the NFL would skip the Cowboys' trip to Jacksonville for a second time but also unlikely they would pass on the chance to send Mike McCarthy back to Green Bay for the first time.
Either way, London is the only option for the Cowboys to go overseas. The league announced Arizona will play in Mexico and the Bucs are headed to Germany. The Cowboys do play Tampa Bay but at home.
Feb. 21 Updates
11:12 a.m. – The Vikings are expected to hire Cowboys assistant special teams coordinator Matt Daniels as new special teams coordinator, according to NFL Media and reports.
Daniels has worked alongside Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel in Dallas for the past two seasons, and before that, on the Rams' staff from 2018-19.
The Vikings are building a new staff after hiring former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell as their new head coach.
