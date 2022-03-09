Updates: Cowboys To Face Wentz In The East Again

"I don't have any issues with how we approached the season last year," head coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday from the NFL Combine. " … As far as, 'Did we use this guy enough or that guy enough,' I think it's convenient criticism, frankly. I think if you look at our numbers, our numbers of productivity were top in the league in a lot of categories. Now, how can we do that again? But I'm not as interested in being the No. 1 ranked offense in the National Football League. We need to be the No. 1 complementary offense, and I think we accomplished that clearly in my second year as opposed to the first year."