Updates: Rico Dowdle Returns to Cowboys in FA

1:31 p.m. – When Tyron Smith injured his hamstring before the start of last season, there were doubts he'd not only return to the field in 2022, but maybe not again for the Cowboys.

Not only did he come back last December and finish the season, but according to Stephen Jones on Tuesday, he is expected back to the team again in 2023.

The Cowboys chief operating officer said "yes" when asked if Smith was expected back and didn't sound too eager in changing his contract, which includes a $13 million base salary and cap charge over $17 million.

"We'll always do reworks and things of that nature," Jones said. "We have the ability to do that. Right now, we're comfortable where we are."

And it's still unclear where Tyron Smith will play, especially with Terence Steele expected back at right tackle and Tyler Smith spending most of his rookie season there. Either way, Jones applauded Tyron Smith's ability to to help the team last year.

"Obviously, Tyron is the ultimate team player. There's really not a lot of conversation with Tyron. It seems like he's very content to do what it takes to help the team."