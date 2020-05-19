Updates: NFL Makes Changes To Hiring Processes

11:02 a.m. – As durable as Dak Prescott has been in his first four years as the Cowboys' starting quarterback – he has made all 67 possible starts, counting playoffs – it's worth having a Pro Bowl-caliber reserve at the game's most important position if you can find one.

"I just think it was the right fit for him with his family living right here, knowing that the free agency market was pretty much worked through," Jones told SiriusXM NFL Radio. "He just thought our situation was a great one for him. And as I said, you can certainly sleep good at night when you've got a proven winner, that if something did happen – and we all know our game – if something did happen to Dak, that he can step in win some big games for you, which he's done year in and year out with the Bengals."