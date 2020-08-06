Vander Esch Says Neck Injury 'All Behind Me'

"I have a smaller roll inside my actual pads now too, to help with, I guess you could say 'shock,'" he said. "But as far mobility and everything, I still have all my mobility, being able to look around with my helmet, no problems there. Just a small adjustment with the roll."

A rookie Pro Bowler as a first-round pick in 2018, Vander Esch missed seven games in 2019 with a neck injury and had surgery in January with about a four-month recovery timetable.

He posted 87 tackles in nine games before missing the final five games of the season after inflammation in his neck worsened the week of the Patriots game in late November.

The Cowboys consistently expressed confidence that Vander Esch would make a full recovery for football. And with non-padded training camp practice set to begin later next week, the 24-year-old Vander Esch says the injury is "all behind me."