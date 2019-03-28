What Does Adding Quinn Mean For This Defense?

Who is Quinn Replacing?

This could be a bit of a loaded question, depending on your outlook.

It's obvious that Quinn can replace Gregory, as has already been noted. But does it mean more than that?

Lawrence has been hit with the franchise tag for a second-consecutive year, guaranteeing him a one-year, $20.5 million salary. The problem, of course, is that Lawrence has no interest in signing the tag this time around, as he gears up for a holdout in search of a long-term contract.

Stephen Jones noted Tuesday that there's an obvious "delta" between the top of the edge rusher market and everyone else. That's due in large part to Khalil Mack, who signed a six-year, $141 million contract with the Chicago Bears last September.

The finer details of the negotiation aren't public knowledge, but it's obvious that Lawrence wants to be paid near the top of that market. It's hard to say what number will get that done, but it won't be a small one.

For his part, Jones made it perfectly clear: This isn't about either Quinn or Lawrence – it's about both.

"We're motivated to get this deal done with DeMarcus Lawrence," Jones said on Thursday. "He's obviously a guy who's been here, homegrown, who plays the game we like it to be played."

If that comes to pass, it's not hyperbole to say this will be the Cowboys' most productive pair of pass rushers since 2012, when DeMarcus Ware and Anthony Spencer both managed 11 sacks.

If for some reason it doesn't work out, then refer to the earlier part of this article: The Cowboys have at the very least covered themselves.

What About the Rest of the Line?

If Quinn and Lawrence are both in attendance when this team reports to training camp, we might be talking about the deepest Dallas defensive line in recent memory.

That tandem would provide the Cowboys with Pro Bowlers at both defensive end spots. Behind them, there'd be a versatile veteran with 22 career sacks in Tyrone Crawford. And that doesn't even include a first-round pick. Taco Charlton has yet to measure up to his draft stock, but it could be an awfully big boost for the unit if he takes steps forward in 2019.

Throw in Dorance Armstrong and any rookie additions, and this is an awfully deep group – and that's before accounting for any potential contributions from Gregory, assuming there are any.

That could turn the attention back toward defensive tackle. The Cowboys made two affordable signings in Kerry Hyder and Christian Covington to pair with the duo of Maliek Collins and Antwaun Woods. With Quinn in the fold, perhaps the front office decides to invest some draft capital on the interior, where the Cowboys have historically made do with late-round draft picks and street free agents.

Those questions are a ways off from being answered.

For the time being, adding Quinn follows the Cowboys' typical blueprint of addressing a need. The difference is that he's quite a bit better than your typical Dallas free agent.