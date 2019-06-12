What Has Amari More Anxious Than New Deal?  

FRISCO, Texas – Sure, there might be another contract negotiation that is garnering more attention on this team, but the talks between the Cowboys and Amari Cooper aren't exactly taking a backseat.
Well, not with the media at least.
But to Cooper himself, the Cowboys wide receiver not only feels confident a deal will get done, but says it's not even worth discussing at this point in the offseason. In fact, Cooper said he hasn't really had many conversations lately with his agents.
"I haven't talked to them in a minute," Cooper said of his agents, Joel Segal and Charlie Fields. "I really don't like talking about the contract. I feel like it's one of those things that will naturally happen."
When asked if he's getting anxious about getting a new contract, Cooper shrugged that off as well.
"Yeah, I just handle my business," Cooper said. "I'm more anxious about camp."
When asked again if he'd prefer to get a deal done sooner than later, the receiver followed it up with, "It really doesn't matter to me."
And that's about the same stance quarterback Dak Prescott has taken throughout this process. Both of them are entering the final year of their original contract, but could end up with new deals even before this season begins.
Either way, both Prescott and Cooper are expected to be the highest-paid players at their respective positions.
But that's not the only thing they share in common. Prescott has been openly supportive of new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and the system he is installing, and Cooper echoed those sentiments on Wednesday.
"I love it. I even loved the offense last year," Cooper said. "With Kellen, I still love it. I think it gives me an opportunity to display my skill-set with the type of plays we run. He's obviously a good coach. He's a young guy and we can relate to him a lot and come up to him and talk about certain things."
When asked if the plays have been different, Cooper said what other players have mentioned this summer, stating that the biggest differences occur before the snap.
"It's not a whole lot different. Its just small variations," Cooper said of the new system. "We're really running the same plays, but we're disguising them. We're running it basically out of different formations – different shifts and motions to confuse some people. That allows me to do my best when you motion and shift. It kind of confuses the defense and gets them off balance. The more you can confuse that defense, obviously the better it is for the offense. And then, the better it is for me."