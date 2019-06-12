What Has Amari More Anxious Than New Deal?  

"Yeah, I just handle my business," Cooper said. "I'm more anxious about camp."

When asked again if he'd prefer to get a deal done sooner than later, the receiver followed it up with, "It really doesn't matter to me."

And that's about the same stance quarterback Dak Prescott has taken throughout this process. Both of them are entering the final year of their original contract, but could end up with new deals even before this season begins.

Either way, both Prescott and Cooper are expected to be the highest-paid players at their respective positions.

But that's not the only thing they share in common. Prescott has been openly supportive of new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and the system he is installing, and Cooper echoed those sentiments on Wednesday.

"I love it. I even loved the offense last year," Cooper said. "With Kellen, I still love it. I think it gives me an opportunity to display my skill-set with the type of plays we run. He's obviously a good coach. He's a young guy and we can relate to him a lot and come up to him and talk about certain things."

When asked if the plays have been different, Cooper said what other players have mentioned this summer, stating that the biggest differences occur before the snap.