 Skip to main content
Advertising

Wilber To Miss Time With Broken Finger

May 09, 2012 at 07:43 AM

Fourth-round pick Kyle Wilber is expected to miss at least next week's opening to Organized Team Activities (OTAs) while he recovers from a fractured finger.

The Wake Forest outside linebacker suffered the injury on the second day of last weekend's rookie minicamp.

"We fixed that for him yesterday," Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones said.

The Cowboys will do their best to keep Wilber on pace with his teammates despite the fact we'll be unable to practice. Bone fractures often take two months to heal, but the Cowboys hope to be able to protect Wilber's finger enough to get him back on the practice field during spring drills, which run through June, with four weeks of voluntary OTAs and one mandatory full-squad minicamp.

Still, there seems to be some doubt as to when he'll return, and there is a possibility he may not be back on the field until training camo.

"I wouldn't want to predict," Jones said. "He'll be able to be involved, but I wouldn't plan on him being out there this coming week when we begin our OTAs."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Spagnola: Time to look at Cowboys holistically

As both Jerry and Stephen Jones have stated, the Cowboys need to take a holistic approach to the team this offseason, which for Mickey especially means on the defensive side of the ball.
news

What's Next? Cowboys' LB corps is in dire straits

Leighton Vander Esch will make a decision on his career soon, and his injury highlighted a glaring issue on an otherwise great Dallas Cowboys' defense that must be repaired.
news

Mailbag: Watching with the Cowboys in mind?

As you're watching the Super Bowl, do you view it from the perspective of a Cowboys reporter? Will you be comparing the Cowboys' players, system, strategy to what the 49ers and Chiefs are doing? If so, what will you be looking for? Or are you able to just put all that aside and enjoy the game as a fan? 
news

Cowboys fall short on major awards at NFL Honors

The Cowboys had finalists for MVP, and Player of the Year on both sides of the ball, along with the Hall of Fame, but came up empty for the major honors. 
Advertising