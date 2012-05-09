Wilber To Miss Time With Broken Finger

Fourth-round pick Kyle Wilber is expected to miss at least next week's opening to Organized Team Activities (OTAs) while he recovers from a fractured finger.

The Wake Forest outside linebacker suffered the injury on the second day of last weekend's rookie minicamp.

"We fixed that for him yesterday," Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones said.

The Cowboys will do their best to keep Wilber on pace with his teammates despite the fact we'll be unable to practice. Bone fractures often take two months to heal, but the Cowboys hope to be able to protect Wilber's finger enough to get him back on the practice field during spring drills, which run through June, with four weeks of voluntary OTAs and one mandatory full-squad minicamp.

Still, there seems to be some doubt as to when he'll return, and there is a possibility he may not be back on the field until training camo.