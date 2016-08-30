 Skip to main content
Advertising

With Dak's Energy, Owner Confident Cowboys "Can Win With This"

Aug 30, 2016 at 04:55 AM

No person in this organization has been rooting for Tony Romo the way Jerry Jones has in the last 10-12 years.

That's not even debatable, considering how many times Jones has defended his quarterback through the tough times, and sang his praises after the wins.

So to say, Jones is disappointed with what he called another "setback" in regards to Romo's injury, is an understatement.

All that being said, things are still different now, and the reason is Dak Prescott. On his weekly radio show on 105.3 FM "The Fan" in Dallas, Jones admitted to having some excitement about seeing Prescott start the Week 1 game against the Giants.

"I do … because his promise and future, the promise of his future has created a lot of energy," Jones said of Prescott. "And there's no doubt. That's reality. And you can feel it, you can see it, and this is a team game, to be very trite. And, so, energy counts for the entire (team). It's never been a one-man show, although Tony was critical and the most important ingredient. But we've got a lot of energy here. And we can win with this."

Jones added, "I think Dak under center brings a lot of that there. That doesn't mean you didn't have a lot of excitement with Tony being healthy. But on the other hand, and I don't want to talk out of both sides of my mouth, but we've got a chance to develop that energy, that asset so to speak with Dak, and have both because Tony will be back."

  • Nick Eatman
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark on Christian Parker's 'attention to detail' defense

The Cowboys' defensive tackle duo of Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark broke down what's stood out early about Christian Parker's defensive scheme, and where they fit in it.

news

Malachi Lawrence signs rookie deal with Cowboys

Cowboys first-round pick Malachi Lawrence has signed his rookie contract with the Cowboys, meaning all seven of Dallas' 2026 NFL Draft picks are under contract.

news

Cowboys abren la competencia por la titularidad en tackle izquierdo

Los Dallas Cowboys abren la competencia por la titularidad de tackle izquierdo y el mensaje es claro: ganarse el puesto con trabajo y consistencia.

news

Cowboys give key status update on DaRon Bland, Donovan Ezeiruaku from OTAs

As OTAs get underway in Dallas, Cowboys' head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed when to expect DaRon Bland and Donovan Ezeiruaku to return to the field.

Advertising