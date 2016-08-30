With Dak's Energy, Owner Confident Cowboys "Can Win With This"

No person in this organization has been rooting for Tony Romo the way Jerry Jones has in the last 10-12 years.

That's not even debatable, considering how many times Jones has defended his quarterback through the tough times, and sang his praises after the wins.

So to say, Jones is disappointed with what he called another "setback" in regards to Romo's injury, is an understatement.

All that being said, things are still different now, and the reason is Dak Prescott. On his weekly radio show on 105.3 FM "The Fan" in Dallas, Jones admitted to having some excitement about seeing Prescott start the Week 1 game against the Giants.

"I do … because his promise and future, the promise of his future has created a lot of energy," Jones said of Prescott. "And there's no doubt. That's reality. And you can feel it, you can see it, and this is a team game, to be very trite. And, so, energy counts for the entire (team). It's never been a one-man show, although Tony was critical and the most important ingredient. But we've got a lot of energy here. And we can win with this."

Jones added, "I think Dak under center brings a lot of that there. That doesn't mean you didn't have a lot of excitement with Tony being healthy. But on the other hand, and I don't want to talk out of both sides of my mouth, but we've got a chance to develop that energy, that asset so to speak with Dak, and have both because Tony will be back."