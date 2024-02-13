 Skip to main content
Advertising

Offseason | 2024

Woodson says new DC Mike Zimmer 'isn't gonna be their friend' 

Feb 13, 2024 at 01:00 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Woodson-says-new-DC-Mike-Zimmer-‘isn’t-gonna-be-their-friend-hero

About 30 years ago, Darren Woodson was coming off his first Pro Bowl selection, to go along with two Super Bowl rings. In three seasons, he was already considered one of the NFL's best safeties.

And then Mike Zimmer was named the new secondary coach heading into the 1995 season and it wasn't long before he asked Woodson to visit him in his new office.

"He sat me down and we pulled out the tape and we went over every one of my bad plays from the previous year," Woodson recalled. "It was terrible. Here I was thinking I was a pretty good player and he wanted to go over all of the things I didn't do well the year before. I hated that. I didn't sleep for four or five days. But it made me better." 

Woodson did get better, making the Pro Bowl four straight times and he would eventually become the Cowboys' all-time leading tackler.

Last week, Woodson learned that he once again was not included in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, despite being a finalist. But at least he found out some good news with the hiring of Zimmer as defensive coordinator once again in Dallas. 

Zimmer was the secondary coach until 1999 with the Cowboys before becoming defensive coordinator for seven more seasons (2000-06). From Dallas, he went to Atlanta and Cincinnati as the DC before a nine-year stint as head coach of the Vikings, where he plenty of division battles against Mike McCarthy and the Packers. 

Now, Zimmer is set to join McCarthy's staff and there's one thing he is sure to bring, according to Woodson. 

"Toughness. A toughness and a shock to the system for sure," Woodson said. "He's going to do it in a way where you're going to have to be tough and show up to practice with a tough mindset. He's going to challenge you. He's not going to be their friend. He's going to put you in positions where you're probably not going to like him, but you're going to respect him."

Zimmer's no-nonsense personality is often displayed with his coaching style as well, evident by aggressive play-calls and an array of blitz packages. But Zimmer also has versatility in his schemes as he coached a 4-3 defense for the majority of his career but also was the DC under Bill Parcells and ran a 3-4 scheme as well.  

"He's just a damn good coach. He shows up and puts the time in. You know he's putting the work in," Woodson said. "He's a believer in his system. He's a firm believer in what he does. There's no backing up, dude. He's not playing on his heels. There's nothing soft here. He's going to come and bring a toughness to that team."

And from afar, Woodson said that's something that is needed for the current Cowboys, who has had Dan Quinn as the defensive coordinator for the last three years before he went to Washington as the new head coach. 

The Cowboys aren't exactly short on talent on either side of the ball but the defense had three Pro Bowlers - Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland, as well as DeMarcus Lawrence. Parsons and Bland were both finalists for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. And the Cowboys are going to get two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs back from a knee injury this season. 

But despite the playmakers, Woodson said Zimmer will definitely bring a much-needed mindset tot the team. 

"One thing about this team right now … I'm not going to ever question their toughness but he'll be an outside voice coming in that will challenge them," Zimmer said. "You can't grow when you do the same things over and over. You grow when you have to go through some (stuff). This team is very comfortable. But I think Zimm is going to change a lot of that, especially on defense."

Related Content

news

Updates: Zimmer, McCarthy to hold presser Wed.

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Aden Durde lands defensive coordinator job with Seattle

The Cowboys lose their third defensive assistant of the offseason with Aden Durde's departure to take the defensive coordinator job in Seattle.
news

Open Market: Intriguing Free Agent QBs for Cowboys

Dak Prescott is the definitive QB1 in Dallas, but there is no concrete answer to what happens in the role of QB2, and the Cowboys should consider free agency as well.
news

Cowboys agree to terms with Mike Zimmer as defensive coordinator

After a weekend of speculation, the Cowboys agreed to terms with Mike Zimmer as their new defensive coordinator on Monday afternoon.
news

What's Next? Cowboys DBs set up well for future

Stephon Gilmore wants to re-sign with the Cowboys to play in tandem with Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland, but he's not the only free agent in the secondary to consider in 2024
news

CeeDee has 'no secret' about being in Dallas long-term

With contract extension discussions expected to ramp up this offseason for CeeDee Lamb, there is no question for him about where he wants to be for the rest of his career.
news

Stephon Gilmore wants to 'run it back' ahead of free agency

Impending free agency Stephon Gilmore caught up with the media in Las Vegas during Super Bowl weekend to address his upcoming free agency and his desire to be back in Dallas.
news

Spagnola: Time to look at Cowboys holistically

As both Jerry and Stephen Jones have stated, the Cowboys need to take a holistic approach to the team this offseason, which for Mickey especially means on the defensive side of the ball.
news

Mike Zimmer expected to become Cowboys' DC

There's a new defensive coordinator being named by the Dallas Cowboys, only Mike Zimmer isn't new at all — neither to the organization nor in coordinating the defense for them.
news

What's Next? Dallas' interior DL on unsolid ground

Johnathan Hankins has been a breath of fresh air on the interior of the Dallas Cowboys' defensive line, but expiring contracts on several impact players create a dilemma.
news

Draft Blog: 3 Possible 'Double-Dip' Positions in the NFL Draft

The 2024 Draft Blog is officially kicked off as Nick Harris and Kyle Youmans dive into the daily ongoings of the draft process leading up to the NFL Draft in late April.
Advertising