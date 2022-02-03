Year in Review: Most Important Win of 2021 Season

FRISCO, Texas – We've put some distance between ourselves and the end of the Cowboys' season, so it's easier to look back with some perspective.

Of course, it was a year that ended in disappointing fashion. But ending the ending, there's plenty that can be learned from a journey that started all the way back in May.

This week, the staff of DallasCowboys.com is looking back at their picks for the biggest moments and contributions from the 2021 season – for better and for worse.

Today, we'll focus on the most important win of the season.

Rob Phillips: at Minnesota. When the final whistle blew on Halloween night, I remember thinking, "Wow, this might be a special season." The Cowboys went to Minnesota 5-1 with the league's most dominant offense, but beating a physical Vikings team without Dak Prescott in that stadium – you have to be there to understand how loud it is – is the type of game championship teams win. The defense put more on their shoulders, Cooper Rush did a great job filling in at quarterback, and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore put Rush in positions to succeed. A gritty, complementary win.

David Helman: I don't know if I've ever believed in a Cowboys team more than I did when they jogged off the field at Gillette Stadium following that overtime win over the Patriots. Seemingly everything went wrong that day – they fell behind early, they had special teams miscues, they were penalized 12 times for 115 yards. And still they fought back, racked up 567 yards, forced overtime and raced out of town with a dramatic, fun, walkoff win. It was one of the most fun Cowboy games I've ever covered – and ironically, the problems they overcame that day turned out to be the problems that were their undoing later on. Which is strangely fitting.