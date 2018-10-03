Zeke Not Worried About Heavy Workload

"I was banged up, but it's football. That's what it is," Elliott said. "I'm young, I've got fresh legs, and I'm going to get the ball as much as I can."

That's welcome news for the Cowboys. Sunday's 26-24 win against Detroit saw Elliott touch the ball 29 times, which is easily one of the biggest tallies of his career. He has only touched the ball more on five occasions.

For him to come out of it feeling no worse for wear has to be encouraging, especially for an offense that has struggled at times to get its other components going. And, for whatever hand-wringing is happening elsewhere about Elliott's workload, the Cowboys don't seem overly concerned.

"I think that answer would be that I do want that kind of workload for him," said Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones on Tuesday. "He's healthy. He's very physical. You take more when you're contesting Zeke than when you give out. In other words, he wins most of those physical confrontations, and that takes its toll on the defense."

Hopefully for the Cowboys, Elliott can prove that theory to be true. The Houston Texans will likely present a stiffer challenge than the Lions, as their run defense ranks No. 9 in the NFL – as opposed to Detroit's dead-last ranking. The Texans are also surrendering just 3.5 yards per carry, which is fourth-best in the league, and have allowed just one rushing touchdown.

"It starts up front with their defensive line, and they have some special guys over there," Elliott said. "We've just got to go out there, play our football and execute."

It's not a new challenge for him. The Cowboys have tested themselves against some of the game's best defenses throughout Elliott's time in the league – sometimes more successfully than others.

The going had been slow up to this point in the season, but Elliott is hopeful this is the start of a trend. For that to hold true, though, they'll have to show something that has eluded them to this point: consistency.