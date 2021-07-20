20 Questions

1) Realistic Expectations For The Cowboys?

Jul 20, 2021 at 03:00 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

1-Realistic-Expectations-For-The-Cowboys-hero

(Editor's Note: Over the next month, the staff of DallasCowboys.com is looking to answer the 20 biggest questions facing the team heading into 2021. Today, the staff writers debate expectations for the Cowboys this season.

FRISCO, Texas – We can't end 20 Questions without a big-picture debate, right?

So much went wrong for the Cowboys last season, leading to a 6-10 record. If they can dodge major injuries, 2021 looks much more promising. Just how promising, though? The staff writers make their predictions.

1) Realistic Expectations For The Cowboys?

Nick Eatman: A realistic goal for the Cowboys is to compete for a Super Bowl this year. Yeah, I said it. But it's not that crazy when you break down the actual term. It's a realistic goal. The goal for all teams is to win the Super Bowl. Is it realistic for the Cowboys, coming off a 6-10 season? I'd say it's unlikely mainly because this will be my 22nd season covering this team and I haven't come close to seeing a Super Bowl that didn't show up in our city. So it's hard to fathom, and I know I'm not alone. But let's be honest about it – the Cowboys should be able to win this division. It won't be a slam dunk, but if they're healthy on offense and just a little better on defense, they can win the division. You do that, play at home for the first round and then land yourself in the Divisional round, then you're right there in the mix. That in essence, is competing for a Super Bowl. So yes, the Cowboys are good enough to be in the conversation. Things have to go right. But since most of it went wrong in 2020, it's about time it turned back around. 11-6 seems a little rich and 10-7 sounds low to me. But it's somewhere in that neighborhood for me.

Rob Phillips: Let's just start with the NFC East. Anything else is far over our skis. If we really look at this objectively, the Cowboys and Washington have the most impressive rosters (on paper) in the division. The Cowboys have special talent on offense. Washington has built a special defense. I think both teams can win 10 games and the East if things break the right way with injuries and the schedule. After that, who knows? The other NFC teams with terrific quarterbacks (Tampa Bay, Seattle, maybe Green Bay) will likely be in the conversation, as always. But it's reasonable to think the Dallas defense can make decent improvement in Dan Quinn's first year as coordinator. If that happens, and if there's better luck in the health department, we'll be watching a good football team this fall.

David Helman: The Cowboys play in a division that makes this question easy to answer. The NFC East is one of the worst divisions in the league by any objective measure. Washington and New York made improvements during the offseason, to be sure, but these are still teams with serious flaws. Even more important than that: neither of them has a quarterback as good as Dak Prescott. So right off the bat, a fair expectation is for the Cowboys to win a bad division and host a playoff game. From there, it's hard to say. I don't think the Cowboys – on paper – are as good as Tampa Bay or Green Bay. They're probably not as good as Los Angeles or San Francisco, either. I do think they're good enough to win a home playoff game, but I'm not sure my imagination stretches much further than that. Sorry if you've heard this before, but a divisional round exit sounds like a realistic expectation for this team.

Related Content

news

2) What Is Dak Prescott's Ceiling?

Dak Prescott was on a record pace before his season-ending ankle injury in 2020. Now that he's back healthy, what is Prescott's ceiling at the quarterback position?
news

3) Can Dan Quinn Make A Difference?

New defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has quite a résumé building defenses over the years. How much will his scheme boost the Dallas defense after a frustrating 2020 season?
news

4) Can The Offensive Tackles Hold Up?

So much of the Cowboys' fortunes on the O-Line – and the offense in general – rest on the return of Tyron Smith and La'el Collins. How will both tackles bounce back in 2021?
news

5) How Will The LB Logjam Work Out?

With three notable offseason additions, including first-round draft pick Micah Parsons, the Cowboys have newfound depth at linebacker. How will they sort out the snaps and roles?
news

6) Expectations For Randy Gregory In 2021?

With the benefits of a full offseason under his belt, could 2021 be a career year for Randy Gregory? The staff writers debate expectations for the talented pass rusher.
news

7) Will Cowboys' Top 3 CBs Include Joseph? 

While the position was clearly a need for the Cowboys, it still seems rather crowded at cornerback. Will Kelvin Joseph become one of the top three cornerbacks when the season begins? 
news

8) How Does This Run Defense Get Fixed?

The Cowboys had one of the worst run defenses in the NFL last year. How do things turn around in 2021? Our staff writers have some unique answers on how to fix it.
news

9) How Vander Esch Bounces Back In 2021?

With one year left on his rookie deal, Leighton Vander Esch has a big season in front of him. How does he respond and will he get back to his All-Pro ways?
news

10) Who's The Emerging Superstar On This Roster?

The Cowboys have 11 players on the roster who have made a Pro Bowl. But there's always room for more stars. Today's question is looking for the emerging star on the roster.
news

11) Who Will Be Backup QB Behind Dak?

While the starting quarterback spot can be etched in stone, if not a big sharpie. That's not the case for the backup spot. The Cowboys have an order for now, but it's subject to change.
news

12) What The Future Holds For Michael Gallup?

It's a safe assumption to think Michael Gallup will get a big contract by the start of free agency next year. The tough question is figuring out what team delivers the cash and if the Cowboys will have the money to do it.
Advertising