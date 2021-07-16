20 Questions

3) Can Dan Quinn Make A Difference?

Jul 16, 2021 at 03:00 PM
3-Can-Dan-Quinn-Make-A-Difference-hero

(Editor's Note: Over the next month, the staff of DallasCowboys.com is looking to answer the 20 biggest questions facing the team heading into 2021. Today, we'll debate new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's impact on the defense.)

FRISCO, Texas – It didn't take long for the Cowboys to move on Dan Quinn.

No more than a week after the 2020 season ended – a year in which the Dallas defense allowed the most points and second-most rushing yards in franchise history – the club hired Quinn to replace Mike Nolan as defensive coordinator. Quinn spent the past five-and-a-half seasons as the Falcons' head coach, but perhaps he's known best for coordinating one of the best defenses ever: the "Legion of Boom" Seahawks that won one Super Bowl and reached another.

How much will Quinn's arrival impact make the defense in Dallas? Our staff writers debate.

3) Can Dan Quinn Make A Difference?

Nick Eatman: The Cowboys are sort of expecting that to happen. I think when you look at all of the offseason moves, especially on defense, the hiring of Quinn is probably the biggest – maybe outside of taking Parsons. But it was a DQ draft for sure, getting eight of the 11 picks on that side of the ball. I've said all along, if the Cowboys are going to be much better on defense, it starts with an improved, healthy offense. But yes, Quinn can be a difference maker if he can figure out what to do with his linebackers, and if he can find a couple of more edge rushers to complement D-Law. And if Quinn's scheme finally lands the Cowboys a safety or two that can be playmakers, then the defense can be much, much better. And if it is, Quinn will likely get most of the credit. And then he'll probably be a candidate for head coach jobs again and all that... but let's not get too far ahead of ourselves.

Jonny Auping: I definitely think Dan Quinn makes a difference. He's a defensive coordinator who led a Super Bowl defense. He was the architect of arguably the best defense of all time. And just as importantly, he has had recent success with Atlanta. The NFL moves fast, and some defensive coordinators specialize in stopping offenses that are barely run anymore. But whenever he had the kind of talent he wanted (and it was healthy) his Atlanta teams were very successful on defense. All of that being said, there will never be a defensive coordinator that can fully make up for lack of talent. That Seahawks team had an unbelievable amount of talent, and he was the perfect guy to utilize it against great offenses. The Cowboys don't have the Legion of Boom. The offense will be the strength of this team, and Quinn needs to construct a defense that knows how to escape with wins. A 12-4 record is a lot more important than having the fourth-ranked defense. The Cowboys' defense isn't going to dominate Kansas City, but they need to give their offense a fighting chance, and perhaps Quinn can develop a game plan that frustrates a young offense like, say, Philadelphia's. I think those are the kind of differences you can reasonably expect from Quinn.

Kyle Youmans:A difference maker? Try THE difference maker on defense. Though it feels like an eternity ago, the foundation remains from a 2018 defense that was towards the top of the league in multiple categories. DeMarcus Lawrence, Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith have not lived up to expectations since that season. However, not all of it was directly their fault. Aside from injuries, it can be argued that those three core players were not utilized to the best of their skill sets under coordinators Mike Nolan and the final year of Rod Marinelli's tenure. That's where I believe Quinn will make the most impact with his 'ears pinned back, let's get after it' mentality up front and Cover 3 scheme with revitalized secondary depth on the back end. His scheme and coaching experience in the NFL will help the players already mentioned -- and others like Randy Gregory, Donovan Wilson, and the linebackers -- to reach new heights.

Related Content

news

4) Can The Offensive Tackles Hold Up?

So much of the Cowboys' fortunes on the O-Line – and the offense in general – rest on the return of Tyron Smith and La'el Collins. How will both tackles bounce back in 2021?
news

5) How Will The LB Logjam Work Out?

With three notable offseason additions, including first-round draft pick Micah Parsons, the Cowboys have newfound depth at linebacker. How will they sort out the snaps and roles?
news

6) Expectations For Randy Gregory In 2021?

With the benefits of a full offseason under his belt, could 2021 be a career year for Randy Gregory? The staff writers debate expectations for the talented pass rusher.
news

7) Will Cowboys' Top 3 CBs Include Joseph? 

While the position was clearly a need for the Cowboys, it still seems rather crowded at cornerback. Will Kelvin Joseph become one of the top three cornerbacks when the season begins? 
news

8) How Does This Run Defense Get Fixed?

The Cowboys had one of the worst run defenses in the NFL last year. How do things turn around in 2021? Our staff writers have some unique answers on how to fix it.
news

9) How Vander Esch Bounces Back In 2021?

With one year left on his rookie deal, Leighton Vander Esch has a big season in front of him. How does he respond and will he get back to his All-Pro ways?
news

10) Who's The Emerging Superstar On This Roster?

The Cowboys have 11 players on the roster who have made a Pro Bowl. But there's always room for more stars. Today's question is looking for the emerging star on the roster.
news

11) Who Will Be Backup QB Behind Dak?

While the starting quarterback spot can be etched in stone, if not a big sharpie. That's not the case for the backup spot. The Cowboys have an order for now, but it's subject to change.
news

12) What The Future Holds For Michael Gallup?

It's a safe assumption to think Michael Gallup will get a big contract by the start of free agency next year. The tough question is figuring out what team delivers the cash and if the Cowboys will have the money to do it.
news

13) How Will The Safety Position Shake Out?

There are a few positions that are still unclear heading into camp and safety is once again in that discussion. Let's see how the writers feel the safety position will be sorted out by the start of the season.
news

14) Which Day 2 Draft Pick Contributes The Most?

To make this draft class elite, the Cowboys will need some of these second- and third-round picks to shine early. Let's debate which of the Day 2 picks will have the most rookie success.
Advertising