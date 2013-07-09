



IRVING, Texas – As the Cowboys focus on the offseason, training camp is still in sight.

Coming off two straight 8-8 seasons and three full seasons removed from the playoffs, the Cowboys have plenty of question marks surrounding them as they prepare for the 2013 season.

As we count down the days to camp, the writers of DallasCowboys.com will take a different question each day that is hovering over this team.

With 12 days until the Cowboys take the field in Oxnard, Calif., today's question centers on the second-half comeback.

12) Can Cowboys Continue To Rely On 2nd-Half Comebacks?

In 16 games played in 2012, the Cowboys found themselves behind on the scoreboard 16 times.

Not one game went by where the Cowboys led from start to finish. Consequently, there were just two games in which the Cowboys didn't hold the lead at all.

For a team that finished 8-8, it's hard to fathom the Cowboys had to rally in every game last year. Tony Romo led the NFL last season with five fourth-quarter comebacks. Of course, what it remembered most is the regular-season finale against the Redskins when he threw a costly interception in the final few minutes.

Obviously when it comes to rallying the troops, no quarterback for the Cowboys has had as many memorable comebacks as Roger Staubach.

The last player to ever wear No. 12 for the Cowboys, Staubach earned the nicknamed "Captain Comeback" for his miraculous moments in which he engineered late-game rallies, including the "Hail Mary" game in Minnesota or a dramatic win over the Redskins in 1979, his final game at Texas Stadium.

According to profootballreference.com, Staubach is credited with 15 career fourth-quarter comebacks. Romo actually has 18, which has him tied for 34th in NFL history.

For argument's sake, Troy Aikman actually had 16 career comebacks as well.