12) Which D-Lineman Has A Selvie-Like Breakthrough?

The staff writers at DallasCowboys.com – Rowan Kavner, David Helman, Nick Eatman and Bryan Broaddus – will attempt to answer these questions before the start of training camp. The questions will vary in importance, with the most pressing topics getting brought up in the days closest to camp.

Today, the staff tries to predict which defensive linemen will make a dramatic jump, similar to George Selvie's season a year ago.

12) Which D-Lineman Will Break Out Like Selvie In 2013?

Rowan Kavner – Selvie jumped out and had 5.5 more sacks than he had in any previous season. Seven sacks doesn't put him in any elite category, but they made a significant difference on a struggling defense, and it's possible one of the many newcomers on the defensive line can make a similar impact. I'm going to go with Jeremy Mincey.Unlike Selvie, Mincey's had that type of impact before, compiling eight sacks in 2011 – by far his top total since entering the league in 2006. But he's totaled only five sacks since that stellar 2011 season. He's demonstrated he has the capabilities to pressure the quarterback, and if there's any candidate among the newcomers to have that type of impact with some help from Rod Marinelli, why not the guy who's done it once before.

David Helman: Aside from Melton, though, I'm intrigued by Terrell McClain. I remember when the Cowboys signed him in March, the news was met with a collective eye roll by Cowboys fans on Twitter and other news outlets. But McClain has looked both versatile and competent in his short time with the team. Originally thought of as a nobody, I wouldn't be surprised if he turns into a starter and a strong contributor on the defensive line – which would make him stand out plenty. [embedded_ad]

Nick Eatman: I guess if it's good enough for Romo, it'll be good enough for me. But I will agree with the quarterback's prediction that Tyrone Crawford will have a breakout season. He was talking about the defense in general and so since is just a D-line question, why not Crawford. Personally, I think he's versatile enough to play different positions and that is tough for teams to prepare for. When you think about Rod Marinelli getting career seasons out of Hayden, Selvie and Jason Hatcher last year, not to mention getting those guys off the street to come in and contribute, I think you'll see Crawford take his game to the next level by leaps and bounds.