20 Questions

13) Which Position Still Needs To Be Addressed?

Jul 07, 2022 at 12:00 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

13)-Which-Position-Still-Needs-To-Be-Addressed-hero

(Editor's Note: Over the next month, the staff of DallasCowboys.com is looking to answer the 20 biggest questions facing the team heading into the 2022 season. Today, the staff writers discuss the current state of the roster before training camp.)

13) Which Position Still Needs To Be Addressed?

Nick Eatman: This one seems like it's a given, but I'll take it anyway. But there's no way this offensive line is set, right? I can't really put my finger on exactly what's going to happen. But the backup tackles don't seem ready right now. There are concerns up and down the line with everyone other than Zack Martin. It just seems like another veteran, even a backup with starting history somewhere else, would make sense for this unit. There are just too many question marks, starting with Tyron's health, to the development of both Tyler Smith and Tyler Biadasz and if Terence Steele is truly ready to take over at right tackle. I can't imagine nothing happens here at the offensive line before now and the start of the season.

Kyle Youmans: There's a severe lack of depth at the linebacker spot. With the injury history surrounding the position, I'm a bit surprised they haven't already added to the depth chart. Especially when some of the current contributors like Leighton Vander Esch and Jabril Cox have had injury trouble in the past. I still have that expectation that they'll add a veteran to the group, but who knows when that would happen.

Rob Phillips: This time last year, linebacker was arguably the team's deepest position. (Think about it: Jaylon Smith, a previous five-year starter, got released by October because he didn't find enough snaps in the rotation.) This year they're not as deep, even if you count Jayron Kearse as a safety/linebacker in the "big nickel" package they used quite a bit last season. Leighton Vander Esch's return on a one-year deal is big. Jabril Cox has a real chance to earn extensive playing time in his return from ACL surgery. But there's this to consider: The linebacker room would get even thinner if Micah Parsons moved to more of a full-time edge rusher role out of necessity, as he did last year at times while DeMarcus Lawrence was injured. Maybe Luke Gifford can step into a larger role if needed, and maybe rookie Markquese Bell can earn a spot in a role like Kearse's, giving Dan Quinn even more flexibility as another versatile safety who can cover and play in the box. But it also wouldn't surprise me if the Cowboys signed a veteran for depth at some point.

Related Content

news

14) Where No. 2 QB Ranks Among Position Battles?

Where does backup quarterback rank among the Cowboys' position battles heading into training camp. The staff writers debate in our "20 Questions" series.

news

15) Who Will Be The Kicker On Opening Night?

Who will be the Cowboys kicker on opening night against the Bucs? The staff writers discuss in our "20 Questions" series.

news

16) What The Future Looks Like For Dalton Schultz?

With the July 15 franchise tag deadline approaching, what does the future look like for TE Dalton Schultz and the Cowboys? Our "20 Questions" series continues.

news

17) Do Cowboys Need Dak Prescott To Run More?

For the offense to play its best, do the Cowboys need quarterback Dak Prescott to run the ball more in 2022? The staff writers debate in our latest "20 Questions" entry.

news

18) Cowboys' Best Shot For A Major NFL Award?

Which Cowboys player has the best chance to bring home a major NFL award this season? Our "20 Questions" series continues as training camp gets closer.

news

19) Which Second-Year Player Will Make The Leap?

Which Cowboys players will make a big leap in production in their second season? Our "20 Questions" series continues as training camp gets closer.

news

20) Is The Swing Tackle Currently On The Roster?

The Cowboys have drafted three offensive tackles in the past two drafts. Is the swing tackle currently on the roster? We start this year's "20 Questions" with an O-Line debate.

Advertising