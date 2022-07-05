(Editor's Note: Over the next month, the staff of DallasCowboys.com is looking to answer the 20 biggest questions facing the team heading into the 2022 season. Today, the staff writers discuss the kicker position.)

FRISCO, Texas – During OTAs and minicamp, there was only one internal candidate for the Cowboys' kicker opening: rookie Jonathan Garibay.

But the Cowboys are set to add competition before they head to training camp at the end of the month. Lirim Hajrullahu is expected to sign back to the roster after appearing in one game for Dallas last season. And no doubt the Cowboys have more names on their short list depending on how camp and preseason goes.

But for now, it looks like it'll be a two-man competition between Garibay, the undrafted rookie out of Texas Tech, and the 32-year-old Hajrullahu, who made a couple of All-Star teams in the CFL before making his NFL debut with the Cowboys and Panthers last year.

Which direction will the Cowboys go by Week 1 against Tampa Bay? The staff writers peek into their crystal ball for this "20 Questions" entry.

15) Who Will Be The Kicker On Opening Night?

Nick Eatman: It'll be Jonathan Garibay. My prediction is he not only is the kicker in Week 1, but the entire season and into next year as well. There's something about his demeanor that I really like. And I think it will translate well to him on the field. We all know it's nearly impossible to judge kickers. I remember the Cowboys signing Mike Vanderjagt in 2006 because he was the best in NFL history – and then he wasn't. And at one time, Dan Bailey was the best in league history and then he fell off. You never really know how these things are going to go. But since its a big deal and we need to have an answer here in July, give me Garibay to win the competition over Hajrullahu and everyone else looking to get that spot.

Rob Phillips: If I say anyone besides Jonathan Garibay, that would suggest I've seen something that makes me think Garibay can't win the job. Truth is, I haven't. So far we've seen him kick in practice exactly once: the first and only minicamp practice last month. He made almost all his field goal attempts during that indoor session, and it's easy to see why he connected on that 62-yarder against Iowa State last November. The ball soars off his foot. Very strong leg. And in his first interview with the local media, you could tell his approach to the job is really good. He obviously doesn't have the NFL experience Greg Zuerlein brought to the table the past two years, but neither did Dan Bailey in 2011. The Cowboys obviously see something in Hajrullahu, too. This will be the fourth time he's signed with Dallas. So let's just see how it goes.