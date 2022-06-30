(Editor's Note: Over the next month, the staff of DallasCowboys.com is looking to answer the 20 biggest questions facing the team heading into the 2022 season. Today, the staff writers discuss award candidates on the Cowboys roster.)

FRISCO, Texas – Collectively, the Cowboys always have one goal: to win franchise's next Lombardi Trophy. But as we saw last season, great individual performances boost the team's chances of getting there.

With that in mind, which player has the best chance to hear their name called during the "NFL Honors" primetime award special the week of the Super Bowl? The staff writers debate our latest "20 Questions" entry.

18) Cowboys' Best Shot For A Major NFL Award?

Rob Phillips: Micah Parsons. He finished second in the voting for NFL Defensive Player of the Year as a rookie and deserves to be among the favorites again. It's common practice to say that opponents will key on him more this year. So, that wasn't the case after like Week 2 against the Chargers last year? Parsons might not lead the league in sacks like T.J. Watt did, but his versatility is unique, and he might just be scratching the surface as a pass rusher after what he accomplished on short notice last year when DeMarcus Lawrence got hurt.

Kyle Youmans: The way he's been talking this offseason, it would be hard to argue against Micah Parsons as a potential for Defensive Player of the Year. His 13 sacks as a rookie put himself of the radar of the league and earned the respect of a nation for his electrifying play. His quotes this offseason of aiming for 20 sacks has every one on notice. If he were to replicate his 2021 production, even without a true statistical step up, he'd still be in the conversation. But I believe he'll take that next step and be firmly in the front running.