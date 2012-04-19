2-Cent Drafts

Apr 19, 2012 at 10:26 AM

LSU's Brandon Taylor debuts on two writers' mock drafts this week.

1st
(14th overall)David DeCastro,
G - StanfordFletcher Cox,
DE - Miss.St.Dontari Poe,
DT - Memphis2nd
(45th overall)Andre Branch,
OLB - ClemsonRonnell Lewis,
LB - OklahomaJosh Robinson,
CB - Central Florida3rd
(81st overall)Brandon Taylor,
S - LSUBrandon Taylor,
S - LSUPhilip Blake,
C- Baylor4th
(113th overall)Joe Adams,
WR - ArkansasChase Minnifield,
CB - VirginiaMarkelle Martin,
S - Ok. State4th
(135th overall)Isaiah Pead,
RB - CincinnatiPhilip Blake,
C - BaylorRyan Broyles,
WR - Oklahoma5th
(152nd overall)Coryell Judie,
CB - Texas A&MMarvin Jones,
WR - California.Josh Chichester,
TE - Louisville6th
(186th overall)Matt Johnson
S - Eastern WashingtonTerrance Ganaway,
RB - BaylorBryan Anger,
P - California7th
(222nd overall)George Bryan,
TE - N.C. StateMarcel Jones,
OT - NebraskaDonte Paige-Moss,
OLB - UNC

