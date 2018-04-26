2-Cent Mock: Staff Writers Get Defensive With Final 7-Round Mock

FRISCO, Texas – The NFL Draft finally here. After months and months of speculation, we finally get to find out where these prospects are going to land, including the pick for the Cowboys, who current sit at the No. 19 spot.

With only a few hours left, the writers of DallasCowboys.com have completed an updated personalized mock draft for all 10 Cowboys picks, including their first-round selection, which is expected to be announced Thursday night from AT&T Stadium, assuming they don't make a trade.

Below are the predictions and analysis from Bryan Broaddus, David Helman, Rob Phillips and Nick Eatman:

RD (PK) DAVID NICK BRYAN ROB 1 (19)

Tarvarius Moore

S, So. Miss

Michael Gallup

WR, Colorado St. 3 (17)

Darius Leonard

LB, S. Carolina St.

Terrell Edmunds

S, Virginia Tech

James Washington

WR, Oklahoma St.

Braden Smith

G, Auburn 4 (16)

Tracy Walker

S, Louisiana-Lafayette

Nyheim Hines

RB, NC State Cole Madison

G, Washington State Foley Fatukasi

DT, Connecticut 4 (37)

Cole Madison

G, Washington State

Leon Jacobs

LB/DE Wisconsin

Breeland Speaks

DT, Mississippi Rashaan Gaulden

S, Tennessee 5 (34)

Poona Ford

DT, Texas

Daurice Fountain

WR, Northern Iowa

Kenny Young

LB, UCLA

Mark Walton

RB, Miami 6 (19) Martez Carter

RB, Grambling State Alex Cappa

G/T, Humboldt State Chase Litton

QB, Marshall Troy Fumagalli

TE, Wisconsin 6 (36) Andrew Benkert

QB, Virginia

Andrew Brown

DT, Virginia Bilali Nichols

DT, Delaware Riley Ferguson

QB, Memphis 6 (34) Kylie Fitts

DE, Utah

Teron Johnson

CB, Weber State

Will Dissly

TE, Washington Tre' Williams

LB, Auburn 7 (18)

Marcus Baugh

TE, Ohio State

Matt Linehan

QB, Idaho

Justin Lawler

DE, SMU Zach Crabtree

T, Okla. State

David's Analysis:

There's a lot of routes the Cowboys could take here, but I'm going to stick by my guns and say linebacker provides significant value at an area of significant need. Rashaan Evans immediately boosts your depth at the position, and he could even be a Day 1 starter at Mike linebacker. Furthermore, assuming Dallas doesn't trade up for a receiver, I could see them doubling down at the position, as a guy like Darius Leonard could help fortify the position for the foreseeable future. Gallup hasn't been heavily linked to the Cowboys, but he could certainly bring youth and route-running ability to the receiver corps. I wouldn't guess that Walker, Madison or Ford are going to be immediate starters, but they'd raise the talent level and the competition at three big positions of need – safety, guard and defensive tackle. He's undersized, but I'm incredibly intrigued by what Martez Carter could add to the offense as a third down back. The last three picks are shots in the dark, but all three players have interesting traits at positions where we know the Cowboys might like to invest a Day 3 pick.

Nick's Analysis:

This might be the most small-school players I've ever put on one draft board. I'm not really sure that I like that, considering the success they've had with bigger-school players of late. Honestly, I really think Vander Esch is more likely to be picked at No. 19. I think Davenport could go a little higher but if something gets crazy, and it's usually because of the quarterbacks that turn the draft upside down, I could see a scenario that has Davenport available. Washington gives them the speed threat they like and don't rule out LSU's D.J. Chark at that spot. Personally, I would like to see them make a move for a veteran safety, which would part ways with a second and/or third-round pick. If they can't land an "ET" maybe they can get a "TE" as in Edmunds from Va. Tech. Hines is still my favorite player in this draft and hopefully he's around in the fourth. After that, we're just trying to fill some holes. The one position that wasn't addressed here is tight end. But this team has done well with either late-round or even undrafted tight ends so I think they can add someone afterwards to fill some needs and compete. I actually watched Linehan throw the ball the other day and I'm not so sure he makes it to the seventh. If so, here is a strong-armed passer who should know his dad's offense rather well.

Bryan's Analysis:

I believe the front office has done a nice job of keeping an open mind about their selection. They've thrown a lot of different names and combinations at that first pick. I am still wondering why they brought in Mike McGlinchey and Kolton Miller? One day, I hope to figure that out. Without moving picks around my gut tells me that they take the linebacker first then wait on the depth of the receivers to make a later selection. My wild card is they like a couple of true free safeties in this draft and can't wait to grab one. This is why I have Moore going in the second because I am not sure that he makes it to the third. I have a feeling that a receiver will be there in the third and James Washington makes a ton of sense. Cole Madison would be a nice fit as a guard and Breeland Speaks tell me he has the ability to help inside. Linebacker is a position that I believe they will double dip so Kenny Young is a run and hit type of player. Chase Litton is physically a large man at 6-5,230. He just flicks the wrist and the ball is gone. Bilali Nichols is disruptive as a defensive tackle and has a knack for creating turnovers. Will Dissly would be perfect for a team that loves to run the ball due to his blocking ability. Justin Lawler's motor never stops going and can "wow" you with his athletic ability.

Rob's Analysis: