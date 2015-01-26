2-Minute Drill: Giants' Superstar Beckham On His Catch, The Non-Catch, Romo & More

Do you get asked about it daily? Hourly?

Beckham: I don't think there's been a time that someone hasn't come up to me and asked me about the catch. That isn't a bad thing, but at the same time, we did lose the game. It is in the past. It's one of those memories I'll take forever.

The catch surprised everyone, but did it surprise you?

Beckham: Well, It was the best catch I've ever had in a game for sure. As far as best catch I've ever had, I know Jarvis (Landry) and I have made catches in practice that people have never seen that have been better than that. But to get one done in a game, it's definitely enjoyable because you practice at that and work so hard for those opportunities.

You tweeted after the Cowboys-Packers game that you thought Dez Bryant caught the ball. Still think that way?