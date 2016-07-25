20 Questions: 2016 Season Expectations For Dez After Injury-Filled 2015?

Nick Eatman:Without a doubt, I think Dez Bryant will return to Dez-form once again. Even last year, he wasn't 100 percent when he returned and still had some moments of greatness. I go back to the time Julio Jones and Roddy White questioned if Dez would be the same because his foot injury was similar to what Jones had in 2014. Turns out, they were right on. Dez wasn't the same at all. However, that being said, Jones was dynamic last year for the Falcons, even torching the Cowboys along the way in Week 3. So knowing that all injuries are different, if Dez can at least come back the way Jones did last year, then yes, he should be just fine for the Cowboys in 2016. Having a healthy Romo on his side certainly won't hurt either.