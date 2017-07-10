20 Questions: Looking To Bolster Pass Rush, Who Leads Team In Sacks In 2017?

The offseason practices are in the rearview mirror as the Cowboys are heading towards training camp, which begins on July 24 in Oxnard, Calif.

That's usually the place where many of the questions regarding this team start to get answered.

The staff writers at DallasCowboys.com – Rob Phillips, David Helman, Nick Eatman and Bryan Broaddus – are attempting to answer 20 pressing questions as the team gets ready for camp and the 2017 season.

Today, we continue the series discussing which player in a deep Cowboys rotation will produce the most quarterback sacks this season:

10) Looking To Bolster Pass Rush, Who Leads Team in Sacks in 2017?

Broaddus:I am probably going to regret this but my gut says to go with it. This is the season where DeMarcus Lawrence is able to put together a completely heathy season and finds a way to secure between nine and 10 sacks. The suspension to start the year did him no favors so I could see him putting all that behind him and focusing on a great season in a contract year. Of all the defensive ends on the roster, his ability and technique should put him in position to reach those numbers that I have projected for him. If not, we've likely seen him for the final time.