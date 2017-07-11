20 Questions: Where Does Dez Bryant Rank Among NFL's Elite Wide Receivers?

Phillips: For Dez, it's just a matter of staying healthy. When he's healthy, he's still easily among the top 10 receivers in the game because he can be a vertical threat and he can use his strength to make possession catches. The only issue for him the last two seasons was lack of practice time. As he pointed out in May, this is his first full offseason since 2014. In 2015 he was negotiating a new deal; in 2016 he was coming off foot and ankle surgery. The fact that he made the Pro Bowl despite missing three games with a hairline fracture in his knee shows how well he's regarded around the league. The more he practices, the more in tune he is with Dak Prescott on the field, the better he'll be this season.

Eatman: To me, this is one of the trickier questions we have because it goes against the commonly-used adage of "numbers don't lie." Well, sometimes they can. You won't find Dez in the top 30 of receiving yards or receptions in 2016. Now he did miss some time with an injury but even when he's fully healthy, he's not exactly a stat-machine, unless we're talking about catching touchdowns. However, can you name more than a handful of receivers you'd rather have? Not if you're being honest. See Dez provides things that don't always show up in the stats. His consistent passion and energy give the Cowboys a chance to practice better every day. He brings that to the sideline, the huddle and certainly to the field. When he's on top of his game, he's right there with Julio, Beckham and Antonio Brown. I don't know where he ranks specifically but I'd call him a Top 5 receiver. So to answer the question, yes I would call Dez an elite receiver even if his stats don't always suggest that. I would imagine opposing defenses and corners - yes even the guy in Washington - think the same way.