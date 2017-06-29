20 Questions: Who Will Be This Summer's Training Camp MVP?

Rob: The Cowboys were deliberate with Dez Bryant's practice work last year coming off foot and ankle surgery. This spring marked Bryant's first full offseason since 2014. He's healthy, he's focused, and I fully expect him to put on a show in Oxnard. It's not just a matter of running routes and making catches. More than maybe any other player on the roster, the team feeds off his energy. He challenges everyone to raise their game, which is so important over a month-long grind.

David:Add me to the Dez Bryant Fan Club, as well. There's so many reasons to think he's going to have a great camp. He's as healthy as he's been since 2014. He's had a few off-the-field distractions as I can remember since I started covering this team back in 2013. I think he's refreshed and enthusiastic about the youth movement on offense, led by Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. Perhaps most importantly: he's going to spend the next month going against a secondary full of newcomers, all of whom need him to sharpen their skillset during training camp. There's no better way for Chidobe Awuzie or Jourdan Lewis to improve than to go against Dez for a month – and an All-Pro can certainly help a new veteran like Nolan Carroll step his game up. The offense obviously needs Dez to be firing on all cylinders, but this new secondary might need it even more. I think he's up for that challenge.