20 Questions: Will Ezekiel Elliott Meet First-Round Expectations As A Rookie?

Nick Eatman: This question just got a tad harder to answer over the last week. It's not that his skill level has changed or anything, but the hype train surrounding him has certainly increased. All eyes will remain on Elliott all year and it's not easy to live up to. He's already considered to be a Top 10 Fantasy player, meaning he's supposed to be a great player that will produce a lot of stats and points. You typically don't see that from any rookie. But this isn't supposed to be just *any *rookie. I think Elliott will be really good, but I have a hard time thinking he's going to live up to the crazy hype, because it might be too difficult for anyone to do. That doesn't mean I'm hating on him or that I don't think he's going to be great. But the hype surrounding him is through the roof and it's going to take a 2,000-yard, 15-TD season to be able to match it.

Bryan Broaddus:If there is one thing that could hold Ezekiel Elliott back on the field, it would be his knowledge of the blitz pickup. Not the willingness or technique but the understanding of what he has to do assignment wise. It was clear that while studying him at Ohio State, he is not afraid to stick his nose in there and pick up his man. Where it will be different for him is scheme wise, his responsibility will be more complex. Defensively, NFL teams do a better job of disguising pressure than what he saw week in and week out in the Big 10. What should help Elliott is that he is working with a veteran offensive line that does a really nice job of sorting things out pre-snap. You see the communication between Travis Frederick and Tony Romo before the play in order to set the protection. Elliott must gain the trust of not only his teammates but the coaching staff as well. Missed assignments get the quarterback hurt. Believe the hype on Elliott but there is more to this game than just running and catching the ball.[embeddedad0]