2013 Single-Game Tickets On Sale Thursday - 10 a.m.





The Dallas Cowboys will put all remaining single-game tickets on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Aug. 2 at 10 am (CDT).

Due to the large season tickets base for Cowboys games, there will be a very limited number of seats available for each of the Cowboys home games this year.

Ticket prices will range from $79.00-$239.00 per-seat. $29 Party Pass tickets, standing room only tickets, will also be available for purchase beginning Friday, August 2 at 10:00 a.m.

Club seat holders and reserved seat holders will have the opportunity to buy single-game tickets on July 30th and 31st, respectively, in an internet only pre-sale event, prior to tickets being available to the general public.

The Cowboys play home games against Washington, Philadelphia, NY Giants, Denver, Oakland, Green Bay, Minnesota and St. Louis.