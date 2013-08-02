2013 Single-Game Tickets On Sale Thursday - 10 a.m.

Aug 02, 2013 at 01:00 AM
SingleOnSale_Now_650.jpg


The Dallas Cowboys will put all remaining single-game tickets on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Aug. 2 at 10 am (CDT).

Due to the large season tickets base for Cowboys games, there will be a very limited number of seats available for each of the Cowboys home games this year.

Ticket prices will range from $79.00-$239.00 per-seat.  $29 Party Pass tickets, standing room only tickets, will also be available for purchase beginning Friday, August 2 at 10:00 a.m.

Club seat holders and reserved seat holders will have the opportunity to buy single-game tickets on July 30th and 31st, respectively, in an internet only pre-sale event, prior to tickets being available to the general public.

The Cowboys play home games against Washington, Philadelphia, NY Giants, Denver, Oakland, Green Bay, Minnesota and St. Louis.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.dallascowboys.com, through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling toll-free, 800-745-3000.

