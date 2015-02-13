2015 NFL Combine: Breaking Down Top Players Snubbed From Making Trip To Indy

But even with 323 prospects invited to Indianapolis, there were several notable omissions from the official list. Last year there were 32 players drafted who weren't invited to the NFL Combine. And this year, these prospects still have hope to hear their names called on draft weekend as the top Combine snubs in the 2015 class.

1. Shaq Mason, G/C, Georgia Tech

Arguably the most glaring snub regardless of position, Mason played guard in Georgia Tech's triple-option offense, so it was tough to fully evaluate his next level skills. But he showed the balance, power and movements to lead some to believe he has NFL starter potential at center.

2. Deontay Greenberry, WR, Houston

Despite abysmal blocking performances and dozens of drops on his collegiate résumé, Greenberry, who was a rare top recruit to end up at Houston, has the size/speed dimensions that NFL teams seek at the position.

3. Deion Barnes, DE, Penn State

A junior who declared early, Barnes showed potential to be an early round draft pick early in his career, but he struggled to show much improvement over the years and wasn't able to show enough development to earn a Combine invitation.

4. Xavier Williams, DT, Northern Iowa

Although running back David Johnson is the notable UNI player in this class, Williams is a legitimate NFL prospect in his own right. His functional strength is a question mark, but he has active feet and the scheme versatility to fit different fronts.

5. Erick Dargan, SS, Oregon

At some point during the 2014 season, Dargan went from valuable contributor to dynamic playmaker for the Ducks, leading the Pac-12 in interceptions (7). He has his limitations in pass coverage, but is a consistent performer with the ball in front of him.

6. Cody Riggs, CB, Notre Dame

After four seasons at Florida, Riggs was a graduate transfer for the Irish in 2014 and was the most consistent Notre Dame defensive back. He has the light footwork and toughness to fight for a nickel role as a rookie.

7. Malcolm Agnew, RB, Southern Illinois

An Oregon State transfer, Agnew is a quick-footed runner with decisive burst to get north-south in a hurry, adding value as a pass-catcher. He averaged 6.0 yards per carry as a senior with 10 rushing touchdowns.

8. Taylor Heinicke, QB, Old Dominion

The face of the Old Dominion program the last four years, Heinicke was an integral part of the Monarchs moving to the FBS level last year. He doesn't look like much, but projects as a Chase Daniel-type of NFL prospect.

9. Doniel Gambrell, OT, Notre Dame College

A Division-II standout, Gambrell, who has an inspiring backstory, played at a lower level, but he dominated the competition and has the skill-set for the next level. Combine or not, he'll get a chance in the NFL.

10. Devin Gardner, WR, Michigan

After four up-and-down seasons at quarterback for the Wolverines, Gardner will make the transition to wide receiver for the next level. At 6-4 and 217 pounds, he has the size, athleticism and potential to be a developmental late round draft pick.

Next 10 snubs: DE Marcus Rush, Michigan State; DT Chucky Hunter, TCU; WR Jordan Taylor, Rice; Sam Carter, TCU; LB Junior Sylvestre, Toledo; LB Jeff Luc, Cincinnati; QB Chris Bonner, Colorado State-Pueblo; WR Austin Hill, Arizona; WR Kasen Williams, Washington; WR George Farmer, USC