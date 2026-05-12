3 Points: Tyler Booker looking to build on strong start with Cowboys

(Editor's note: The content provided is based on opinions and/or perspective of the DallasCowboys.com editorial staff and not the Cowboys football staff or organization.)

FRISCO, Texas -- It's the time of the offseason when the rubber begins meeting the road for the Dallas Cowboys. The biggest waves of free agency and the drama of the 2026 NFL Draft are now both in the rear view mirror, and the page now turns to OTAs, minicamp and the heated position battles awaiting players in training camp.

But before they turn the page to begin OTAs in early June, let's take a moment to dive into several key players on the current roster who either have plenty to prove, or have already proven plenty and are seeking the validation of a Super Bowl trophy.

Introducing the brand-new series "3 Points", and it continues with guard Tyler Booker.

+5.2%

All season, Booker missed 179 snaps on the field offensively. When Booker was off the field, there was a difference in the Cowboys' run game success rate. On plays where Booker was on the field, Dallas' rushing success rate was 43%. When he was off the field, it fell to 37.8%, meaning the Cowboys' success rate increased by 5.2% when Booker was on the field. Additionally, the Cowboys averaged 4.6 yards per carry when Booker was on the field versus 4.4 when he was off, and defenses' stuffed 11.8% of run plays with Booker on the field versus 16.2% when he was off.

5.9%

Booker finished his rookie season with a 5.9% QB pressure & allowed, which was third-best among the 2025 rookie class at guard behind Tate Ratledge and Grey Zabel. Booker's 5.9% pressure allowed percentage ranked 13th in the NFL among all guards who played 400 or more snaps. While Booker is credited with allowing 6.5 sacks last season, only he only allowed 1.5 sacks when blocking 1-on-1, which was also third-best among the rookie guard class that played at least 400 pass blocking snaps.

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