3 Points: Tyler Guyton, Terence Steele working to answer OT questions

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FRISCO, Texas — It's the time of the offseason when the rubber begins meeting the road for the Dallas Cowboys. The biggest waves of free agency and the drama of the 2026 NFL Draft are now both in the rear view mirror, and the page now turns to OTAs, minicamp and the heated position battles awaiting players in training camp.

But before they turn the page to begin OTAs in early June, let's take a moment to dive into several key players on the current roster who either have plenty to prove, or have already proven plenty and are seeking the validation of a Super Bowl trophy.

Introducing the brand-new series "3 Points", and it continues with offensive tackles Terence Steele and Tyler Guyton.

15

This is unfortunately a number Tyler Guyton would love to not exist. That's because it's the number of regular season games the promising young offensive tackle has been forced to miss over the course of his first two seasons. His latest stint on injured reserve also combined with swing tackle Nate Thomas missing games with injury, leaving the Cowboys what they felt was no other choice other than to move All-Pro left guard Tyler Smith to left tackle. Smith is back at his base position, at least for now, and the onus is on Guyton to finally stay healthy so that he can fulfill his potential as a first-round pick.

51

Flip the number 15 and, well, you have something that Terence Steele absolutely loves, as do the Cowboys. The team's starting right tackle has started in 51 consecutive regular season games since returning from his torn ACL suffered in 2022. That's durability that stabilizes the position in a very real way, particularly with the situation at left tackle so unsettled as of late. Steele has been extremely reliable as far as availability goes, and something he also boasted prior to the 2022 injury.

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