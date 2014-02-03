3 Questions: New Play Caller, Marinelli, Crawford's Fit

Broaddus: Count me as one of those so-called experts that believed that the switch to this 4-3 defense was going to be good for all the pieces that Jerry Jones and Jason Garrett had on this roster. Nothing against George Selvie, Nick Hayden and what appeared to be the cast of thousands that played along the defensive line this past season, they were not what these defensive coaches believed they had before we went to Oxnard. Marinelli and Leon Lett were outstanding in what they were able to do with the group that Jones and Will McClay assembled. What I feel like that you will see from Marinelli that you didn't see from Kiffin is playing more to the strengths of your personnel. Marinelli and the other coaches were not going to step on the toes of Kiffin and what he wanted to do scheme wise, that just was not their style. I believe that you will see a more aggressive approach from Marinelli when it comes to attacking offenses. His defenses while he was with the Bears, were this way. His front seven played a huge role in how he called the game. You will still see some two deep schemes but I also feel like you will see even more of the single high packages that they went to in the second half of the season in Dallas. Kiffin was more willing to sit there and play sound then he was to come after an offense. This is where Rod Marinelli was be totally different in my evaluation.