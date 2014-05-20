3 Questions: New RB; Battle For SAM LB; Role For Rookies





IRVING, Texas – With the rookie minicamp over and the OTA practices to begin next week, let's look at three questions that need answers.

What should we read into the signing of Ryan Williams for the running back position?

I have to say that I was surprised by the move that the front office did with adding Williams to the mix. But this has been consistent with what they have done in taking a look at players that do not have many years of service in the league but had quality grades on their draft board. They did it with Amobi Okoye and Brandon Weeden, so Williams fits in that same pattern. I have never faulted a scouting department for wanting to take a look at a player that might not have made it with another team. It's a low risk, high reward type of an opportunity. What will be interesting is if Williams out plays Joseph Randle for that third spot on the roster and the dynamic that would bring. With the direction of the signing, it tells me that if that in fact happens, this front office is more than willing to move on from Randle if that is the case.

Who do you like better at SAM linebacker, DeVonte Holloman or Kyle Wilber?

That is a great question because both are young guys that have seemed to have found a spot that they both could excel at. I was disappointed when Holloman missed seven games with a neck injury that he suffered in practice because he was well on his way to being that core special teamer and nickel linebacker that the staff could count on for quality snaps. Just to give you an example of potentially what was there, just go back and see how well he [embedded_ad] filled in for Sean Lee at the MIKE in those final two games of the season at Washington, then at home against Philadelphia. Wilber was really a forgotten man until injuries to the linebackers forced him to have to make the switch from defensive end to outside linebacker. Wilber would go on and start seven games that season at SAM and there was only one game where he didn't have five or more tackles which was quite impressive. If I had to give the nod to who might walk away with this job once we leave Oxnard in August, I feel that it will be a very close competition but I am leaning toward DeVonte Holloman to be that guy. The way that he plays the point of attack with power and his knack for handling coverage assignments does it for me.

With the current roster, what position will be the hardest for a rookie to crack?