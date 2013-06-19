32) Will Scandrick Be Pushed By Young Corners In Slot?

Jun 19, 2013 at 02:16 AM
Nick Eatman

IRVING, Texas – As the Cowboys focus on the offseason, training camp is still in sight.

Coming off two straight 8-8 seasons and three full years removed from the playoffs, the Cowboys have plenty of question marks surrounding them as they prepare for the 2013 campaign.

As we count down the days until camp, the writers of DallasCowboys.com will take a different question each day that is hovering over this team.

With 32 days until the Cowboys take the field in Oxnard, Calif., today's question centers on the slot cornerback position.

32) Will Scandrick Be Pushed By Young Corners In Slot?

One of the more challenging positions on the field has always been the slot cornerback, especially in recent years when the NFL has become more of a passing league. These days, teams aren't afraid to line up their best receivers in the slot, giving them more of the field to operate. So the days of safety Darren Woodson playing in the slot are rather obsolete.

Orlando Scandrick has manned the position since his rookie year and his wrist injury last season was a big blow to the Cowboys' defense down the stretch.

This year, there has been some speculation about fourth-round pick B.W. Webb possibly challenging Scandrick for playing time. While Webb has shown off his coverage skills here in the offseason OTAs and minicamps, he has a ways to go before he gets to Scandrick's awareness level. [embedded_ad]

At 5-10, 190, Scandrick is obviously not the biggest player on the field, but has turned himself into a student of the game. That's usually why he shows up so well in practice because by now, he knows exactly how Dez Bryant and Miles Austin are going to run their routes. He knows the Cowboys' offense probably better than half of their wide receivers.

And he's translated that knowledge over to the division opponents as well. So if Webb, or perhaps Sterling Moore, will indeed challenge Scandrick for more playing time in the slot, they're going to have display more than just skill.

Sticking with our numerical journey to training camp, let's take a closer look at the No. 32:

  • One of the best players to wear No. 32 for the Cowboys is running back Walt Garrison, who is often considered one of the toughest players in franchise history. Garrison, who played from 1966-74, is famous for receiving a horse trailer as his signing bonus in 1966.
  • If Garrison isn't the best player to don the No. 32 for the Cowboys, it would be defensive back Dennis Thurman, who played both corner and safety from 1978-85.
  • Terence Newman and Lee Roy Jordan are tied for seventh place in Cowboys history with 32 interceptions.
  • Kicker Dan Bailey set a Cowboys rookie record for most field goals in a season with 32. The overall record is 34, set by Richie Cunningham.
