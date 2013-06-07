44) Can Jason Witten Find The End Zone More Often?





IRVING, Texas – As the Cowboys focus on the offseason, training camp is still in sight.

Coming off two straight 8-8 seasons and three full seasons removed from the playoffs, the Cowboys have plenty of question marks surrounding them as they prepare for the 2013 season.

As we count down the days to camp, the writers of DallasCowboys.com will take a different question each day that is hovering over this team.

With 44 days until the Cowboys take the field in Oxnard, Calif., today's question centers on the team's top tight end.

44) Can the Cowboys find a way to get the touchdown total up for Jason Witten, who's scored 44 times in 10 seasons?

Jason Witten set multiple records last season when he finished with 110 receptions, but only three of those catches ended in touchdowns.

Despite his ability to get open between the 20s, everything tightened up for the Cowboys and for Witten in the red zone, particularly early in the season when he scored just once in the first 13 games. He found a way to cross the goal line twice in the final three games, giving him three touchdowns for the season and 44 for his career.