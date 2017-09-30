6 Days to Sunday: Cowboys' Ability To Stop Rams on First Down; Injury Report

Something has to give when the Rams have the ball on first down this week. The Cowboys are the second-best team in the NFL on first-down defense, allowing just 3.81 yards on first down on 84 attempts. That's important when facing a team like the Rams with Todd Gurley, who can give the Rams and their young quarterback Jared Goff into a rhythm if they're not having to convert many third-and-longs. The Rams rank second in the NFL in first-down offense, picking up 7.20 yards per play when the chains move. So look for that to be a key on Sunday when the Rams have the ball on first down.