6 Days to Sunday: For 2-0 Start; Dallas Seeking To Stop Broncos' Sept. Streak

Getting used to the altitude in Colorado won't be easy for many players who are expected to play there for the first time this weekend. Only three players on the Cowboys' roster played in Denver during the 2009 season and one of them – Orlando Scandrick – isn't expected to play. The one guy who might see more playing time because of Scandrick's injury knows a thing or two about the altitude. Rookie Chidobe Awuzie played at the University Colorado and said his teammates must be ready for it. "It's definitely something to have to deal with. The first time I went out there I was real tired. Everyone better be prepared. Just hydrate, run during practice. You need to keep having your lungs going and stay hydrated and you'll be fine."