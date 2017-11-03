6 Days to Sunday: Zeke vs. Hunt Matchup; Series Filled With Close Games

Veteran tight end Jason Witten has admitted all season it has been rather strange not to have Tony Romo with him, in the meetings, on the sidelines and of course, in the huddle. But it'll be even stranger to go though the production meetings this weekend with Romo, who will call his first Cowboys game as a member of CBS this weekend. "He's been doing such a great job. He loves to compete. So he's made this transition very smoothly," Witten said. "It'll be good to see him. Hopefully the fans will give him some love for the great career he's had. It'll be a little awkward but I think we're all looking forward to it." When asked about Romo's knack for calling plays before the snap in his other broadcasts this year, Witten said "Well, we've changed a few things from last year. But it seems like he's pretty confident he can do that."