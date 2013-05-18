64) What Will Addition Of Williams Mean For Rest Of Receivers?





IRVING, Texas – As the Cowboys focus on the offseason, training camp is still in sight.

Coming off two straight 8-8 seasons and three full seasons removed from the playoffs, the Cowboys have plenty of question marks surrounding them as they prepare for the 2013 season.

As we count down the days to camp, the writers of DallasCowboys.com will take a different question each day that is hovering over this team.

With 64 days until the Cowboys take the field in Oxnard, Calif., today's question centers on the Cowboys' receiving corps:

64) What Will Addition Of Terrance Williams Mean For Other Receivers?

Both Cole Beasley and Dwayne Harris had at least a handful of opportunities, targets and catches, with the third receiver spot up for grabs last season.

They took advantage of those reps and turned them into production during the 2012 season, gaining valuable playing experience in the process. But neither of their spots can be fully guaranteed this year.

If Williams performs how the team expects him to as a third-round pick and Miles Austin can stay healthy in the preseason and offseason, then that means fewer reps for the other group of receivers. Kevin Ogletree is gone now, but the third receiver competition may not be as much of one if Williams can stretch the field like the Cowboys hope he can.

Harris helps tremendously on special teams, as he demonstrated last year, but the majority of Beasley's assistance in a game comes strictly out of the slot as a receiver. Danny Coale could also be in the mix after various injuries held him out all of last season.

The Cowboys also have some undrafted players and workout guys that, as always, could surprise and turn heads in the preseason. Players like Jared Green and Carlton Mitchell could be candidates to be the next Beasley or Andre Holmes.

There probably won't be enough room for the Cowboys to keep all the receivers they want on the 53-man roster. Austin may move more into the slot more with the addition of Williams, but Bryant and Austin are probably the only two players whose jobs are safe. There will be few guarantees, especially now that a new wide receivers coach in Derek Dooley has taken over.

