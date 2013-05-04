78. *Are All Defensive Coaches Ready To Teach 4-3 Scheme?





But what about the other coaches? Last year, the Cowboys decided to hire Leon Lett on staff full-time and he was retained this year despite the overhaul.

Actually, this defensive switch might further Lett's coaching career even more, considering he not only played in this scheme, but was considered dominant during the prime seasons of his career.

The Cowboys might not have any "Big Cats" on their current roster that can match the skills of the old No. 78, but Lett should be more than capable of teaching guys like Jay Ratliff, Sean Lissemore and perhaps Jason Hatcher some of his tricks. While Lett is still learning from Kiffin and Marinelli, he isn't that far removed from his playing days.

The Cowboys are hoping to get better defensively by the switch. It's likely one of their coaches already has.

Sticking with our numerical journey to training camp, let's take a closer look at the number 78:

One of the turning points of last season occurred on a 78-yard punt return by Dwayne Harris against the Eagles. With the score tied early in the fourth quarter, Harris fielded the punt and raced down the Cowboys' sideline untouched for a go-ahead touchdown as the Cowboys surged past the Eagles, 38-23.

Former defensive back Dennis Thurman had a 78-yard interception return against the Cardinals back in 1980.

Lett wore the No. 78 jersey longer than any other Cowboy, donning it for 10 seasons from 1991-2000. Before that, John Dutton held that distinction as the defensive tackle wore it for eight years from 1979-86.