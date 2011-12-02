Abram Elam Back After Short Trip

Safety Abram Elam was back on the practice field Friday after going to Florida and back to console his family following the death of his father.

Using his owner Jerry Jones' private jet, Elam was able to be with family members Thursday night and get back to Dallas in time for Friday's walk-through at Valley Ranch. Elam is expected to fly out to Arizona Saturday with the team and start in Sunday's game with the Cardinals. Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

"I can't speak from personal experience, so I don't know but I know how difficult death is and how close he has been to his family," head coach Jason Garrett said. "It's certainly a difficult time. What we've tried to express to him is that he has great organizational support, support from his team and support from his teammates and coaches to help him try to get through it … We are here for him certainly in this difficult time he's going through."

· Miles Austin was not at practice yet again Friday and it's highly unlikely he will play against the Cardinals this week, or even make the trip to Arizona for that matter.

· Defensive tackle Josh Brent missed his fourth practice this week with a knee injury that will likely keep him from playing in Arizona. Sean Lissemore is expected to back up starter Jay Ratliff at nose tackle.