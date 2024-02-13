Aden Durde lands defensive coordinator job with Seattle

FRISCO, Texas — One day after missing out on landing the defensive coordinator job with the Dallas Cowboys, defensive line coach Aden Durde has been pinned as the Seattle Seahawks' choice for defensive coordinator under new head coach Mike MacDonald.

Durde departs Dallas after three seasons that saw him play a big role in developing the pass rush unit led by Micah Parsons, Dorance Armstrong, DeMarcus Lawrence and others.

The departure marks the third Dallas defensive assistant to leave this offseason for another job, as defensive coordinator Dan Quinn left to take the head coaching job with the Washington Commanders and took secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. to be his defensive coordinator. Dallas has already filled one replacement with the hire of Mike Zimmer as defensive coordinator.

Before arriving in Dallas, Durde was the outside linebackers coach for the Atlanta Falcons in 2020 after being a quality control coach for the team in 2018 and 2019. He will serve as a defensive coordinator for the second time in his coaching career after serving the role for six seasons for the London Warriors of the BAFA National Leagues before his time in the NFL. Durde was interviewed for the Cowboys defensive coordinator position this past week, but just missed out in favor of Zimmer.

He will join a staff in Seattle that is being put together by former Ravens defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald after his hiring on Jan. 31. The newest youngest head coach in the NFL pins the 44-year-old Durde as his defensive coordinator and his first official assistant hire.