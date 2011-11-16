After Four Weeks Off, Felix Returns To Action

Felix Jones was back on the field Wednesday at Valley Ranch, practicing for the first time since initially suffering the high-ankle sprain against New England on Oct. 16.

Jones has missed four straight weeks and in his absence, the Cowboys have apparently found a new starting tailback in rookie DeMarco Murray, who has rushed for 600 yards with Jones out of the lineup.

This week, owner Jerry Jones hinted that Murray would remain the starter with Felix Jones returning to practice, suggesting the rookie is more effective as the workhorse back and a fresher Jones can be more dynamic if the Cowboys use him sporadically in the lineup.

Felix Jones said on Tuesday he's not worried as much about his own role in the offense, but just trying to get back to 100 percent.

"Really, I'm just worried about being back on the field," Jones said. "That's the first thing. Once that happens, we'll start talking about what's going on, on the field. Right now I'm just worried about my health and getting on the field. But, DeMarco has done a great job the last few weeks."

Jones has 63 rushing attempts this year for 253 yards (4.0 yard average) with one touchdown. He did have his best game of the season against Washington, this week's opponent, when he rushed for 115 yards against the Redskins back on Sept. 26.