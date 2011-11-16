After Four Weeks Off, Felix Returns To Action

Nov 16, 2011 at 04:04 AM

Felix Jones was back on the field Wednesday at Valley Ranch, practicing for the first time since initially suffering the high-ankle sprain against New England on Oct. 16.

Jones has missed four straight weeks and in his absence, the Cowboys have apparently found a new starting tailback in rookie DeMarco Murray, who has rushed for 600 yards with Jones out of the lineup.

This week, owner Jerry Jones hinted that Murray would remain the starter with Felix Jones returning to practice, suggesting the rookie is more effective as the workhorse back and a fresher Jones can be more dynamic if the Cowboys use him sporadically in the lineup.

Felix Jones said on Tuesday he's not worried as much about his own role in the offense, but just trying to get back to 100 percent.

"Really, I'm just worried about being back on the field," Jones said. "That's the first thing. Once that happens, we'll start talking about what's going on, on the field. Right now I'm just worried about my health and getting on the field. But, DeMarco has done a great job the last few weeks."

Jones has 63 rushing attempts this year for 253 yards (4.0 yard average) with one touchdown. He did have his best game of the season against Washington, this week's opponent, when he rushed for 115 yards against the Redskins back on Sept. 26.

Murray has rushed for 674 yards on 100 carries and has three 100-yard games in a four-week span. Jones has three career 100-yard games, including one on the playoffs.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising