After Playing 3 Games Last Year, DT Josh Brent Decides To Retire Again

May 08, 2015 at 06:13 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

IRVING, Texas – For the second time, defensive lineman Josh Brent has decided to retire.

And this time, it could very well be for good.

The Cowboys announced Brent has been moved to the reserved/retired list on Thursday as the team opened a three-day minicamp for rookies and first-year players.

"Josh has decided to retire from the NFL at this point," head coach Jason Garrett said in his afternoon press conference. "He's going to continue to get his life back in order. And I admire Josh in a lot of ways for coming back from a real significant situation in his life. It's not easy and I think he's worked very hard to find some normalcy in his life. I think he wanted to focus on that right now and wish him nothing but the best."

Garrett said he spoke with Brent and said the talk of another returned wasn't brought up. Overall, the head coach said this decision wasn't a big surprise.

"I heard some things about this earlier in the week," Garrett said of Brent. "I know he spoke with Mr. Jones and had a very good visit. I will continue to keep him touch with him moving forward."

Brent returned to the Cowboys last season, playing in just three games, after he served a 10-game suspension from the NFL. Brent was conditionally reinstated by the league following his conviction of intoxicated manslaughter from a 2012 accident that killed teammate Jerry Brown.

Last season, Brent played only one regular-season game, posting two tackles against Chicago. He was inactive for the final two games because of injury, but returned in the playoffs. He posted one tackle in the Wild Card win over the Lions.

A 2010 NFL Supplemental Draft pick, Brent spent three seasons with the Cowboys before the December 2012 accident.

[embeddedad0]

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising