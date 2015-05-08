After Playing 3 Games Last Year, DT Josh Brent Decides To Retire Again

"Josh has decided to retire from the NFL at this point," head coach Jason Garrett said in his afternoon press conference. "He's going to continue to get his life back in order. And I admire Josh in a lot of ways for coming back from a real significant situation in his life. It's not easy and I think he's worked very hard to find some normalcy in his life. I think he wanted to focus on that right now and wish him nothing but the best."

Garrett said he spoke with Brent and said the talk of another returned wasn't brought up. Overall, the head coach said this decision wasn't a big surprise.

"I heard some things about this earlier in the week," Garrett said of Brent. "I know he spoke with Mr. Jones and had a very good visit. I will continue to keep him touch with him moving forward."

Brent returned to the Cowboys last season, playing in just three games, after he served a 10-game suspension from the NFL. Brent was conditionally reinstated by the league following his conviction of intoxicated manslaughter from a 2012 accident that killed teammate Jerry Brown.

Last season, Brent played only one regular-season game, posting two tackles against Chicago. He was inactive for the final two games because of injury, but returned in the playoffs. He posted one tackle in the Wild Card win over the Lions.

A 2010 NFL Supplemental Draft pick, Brent spent three seasons with the Cowboys before the December 2012 accident.