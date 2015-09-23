After Posting 14 Tackles, Lee Named NFC Defensive Player Of The Week

IRVING, Texas – Linebacker Sean Lee has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his dominant 14-tackle performance in the Cowboys' 20-10 victory over the Eagles.

Lee's 14 tackles were the fifth-highest single-game total of his career. He added two tackles for loss, two pass deflections, and he intercepted quarterback Sam Bradford in the end zone to keep the Eagles scoreless in the third quarter.

Lee also recovered the Eagles' onside kick with just over a minute remaining to allow the Cowboys to run out the clock for their second win of the season.

Asked how Lee graded out on film, head coach Jason Garrett said, "I think he broke the (team's) production points record by 20-plus points in the game. I don't want to get into the whole grading thing, but it was awfully good.

"He's a great football player, he really is. It's great to have him back."

Overall, the Cowboys' defense held the Eagles to 226 total yards of offense and limited running back DeMarco Murray to 2 yards on 13 carries. Bradford had a 65.6 passer rating with one touchdown and two interceptions.