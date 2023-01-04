After Scary Scene, Players Searching For Balance

"I do understand – it's a physical game that we signed up for," Micah Parsons said on Wednesday. "I think you understand this game might come with some horrific injuries. If you're lucky enough, you may not face any of them. Everyone in the league signed up to play football and understand that things can happen. That was just a horrific incident and accident. Even when I pray before the game, I pray for the other team. I hope everyone on the teams come out OK. But it shouldn't just a brotherly league when someone goes down, it should be a brotherly league no matter what. We're all in here together, just playing a game we love."

DeMarcus Lawrence, one of the oldest players on the team and one of the defensive leaders, said there is a way to keep both perspectives on your mind at once.

"We said prayers to him and his family. And we just need to make sure we have to stick together as a team," Lawrence said. "But honestly, for me, we play this game our whole life. Seeing something like that, yeah it is hard to accept. It doesn't change what our job is. This is our job – this is how we feed our family."