#DALvsWAS

After Scary Scene, Players Searching For Balance

Jan 04, 2023 at 05:30 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

After-Scary-Scene,-Players-Searching-For-Balance-hero
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys returned to The Star for practice and meetings on Wednesday for the first time since the scary scene we've all witnessed on Monday in the Bengals-Bills game involving Damar Hamlin.

As the Cowboys get ready for this week's game in Washington, the team is looking for balance to steer them in the right direction in the middle of a tough week.

On one hand, the players speak of a brotherhood between other "gladiators" across the league that sacrifice their bodies for this game. So when an incident occurs like the one with Hamlin, it's impossible for these players not to think about it, especially as they move forward. And in reality, they don't want to put it out of their mind either.

But on the other hand, the NFL is moving forward with games this week and the Cowboys must figure out their own way to focus on the task at hand, as difficult as it might be.

"I do understand – it's a physical game that we signed up for," Micah Parsons said on Wednesday. "I think you understand this game might come with some horrific injuries. If you're lucky enough, you may not face any of them. Everyone in the league signed up to play football and understand that things can happen. That was just a horrific incident and accident. Even when I pray before the game, I pray for the other team. I hope everyone on the teams come out OK. But it shouldn't just a brotherly league when someone goes down, it should be a brotherly league no matter what. We're all in here together, just playing a game we love."

DeMarcus Lawrence, one of the oldest players on the team and one of the defensive leaders, said there is a way to keep both perspectives on your mind at once.

"We said prayers to him and his family. And we just need to make sure we have to stick together as a team," Lawrence said. "But honestly, for me, we play this game our whole life. Seeing something like that, yeah it is hard to accept. It doesn't change what our job is. This is our job – this is how we feed our family."

Dak Prescott, someone who has had the misfortune of losing both his mother and his brother, spoke of the fact that he's sadly been prepared for hardship in his life, but never on the football field. But still, he's going to continue to keep positive vibes for Hamlin, who as of Wednesday, remained in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest on the field Monday.

"For me, it's being thankful for your moments and be thankful for everything," Dak said of watching Hamlin on the turf and what was going through his mind when he witnessed the players' reaction. "I have all the hope and belief that Damar is going to fight through and he's going to make it."
Prescott brought up the 2020 season when the Cowboys dealt with the sudden death of strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul, just two days before the Thanksgiving Day game.

"It brought me back to Markus Paul and that morning and how people reacted," Prescott said. "That's a tough one, especially when you've dealt with something similar in your own locker room. Player or coach, we're all family. I felt for the players, not only for Damar, but his teammates, players, coaches and the Bengals. It's traumatizing for people."

But before Sunday's game, the Cowboys will go through a week of practice, including Wednesday's session, which Parsons described as "normal."

And that alone is a big step, considering the last few days – from Cincinnati to Buffalo to any other city in the league – it has been anything but normal.

Related Content

news

Mick Shots: When Real Life Intercepts Football

news

Ollison on Former Teammate Hamlin: I Love Him

As the NFL world continues to watch and hope for good news regarding Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Cowboys running back Qadree Ollison described him as a friend and "brother."

news

Micah, D-Law React to Howell as QB1 for Week 18

The Commanders are making yet another QB change, naming rookie Sam Howell as the starter against the visiting Cowboys, but it doesn't change the mission of Dallas' defense in Week 18.

news

McCarthy, Cowboys Focused on Hamlin, Family

The NFL as a whole is dealing with an unprecedented scare involving Damar Hamlin, and head coach Mike McCarthy wants to make sure everyone knows what takes priority this week.

news

Cowboys Officially Release WR James Washington

The veteran wide receiver, dealing with injuries all year, played just two games and didn't catch a pass this season.

news

Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Dallas & Washington

While there is uncertainty all around the NFL as it enters Week 18, the Cowboys will focus on Washington, with a chance to win the NFC East. Read all the storylines for the regular-season finale.

news

Coordinators: Day By Day, Cowboys Still Growing

With plenty of things to talk about following the Cowboys' wins over both the Eagles and Titans, the coordinators went through all of the key things that they were proud of - and things to improve upon before the playoffs.

news

Spagnola: Take Nothing For Granted In This NFL

We won't have all the answers until next Monday, but he breaks down the playoff possibilities for the Cowboys.

news

Cowboys' Farniok Returns to Practice in Week 18

There is more good news coming out of Dallas as it relates to the health of the team as prep begins not only for the matchup in Washington but, more importantly, the playoffs.

news

Updates: Pollard Back at Practice, Hankins on Track

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Cowboys OL Versatility: 'Testament' To Depth, Talent

Battling yet another offensive line injury ahead of the season finale with the Commanders, the Cowboys offensive line's versatility will be put to the test yet again, and they seem up to the task.

Advertising